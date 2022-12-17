Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Mets’ Steve Cohen Explains How Correa Deal Materialized
New York continues to spend record money this offseason. A week ago, Carlos Correa was set to sign with the Giants on what would have been a record contract for a shortstop. On Wednesday morning, baseball fans woke up to the stunning news that he will, instead, join the Mets after some late-night negotiating by New York owner Steve Cohen.
Scott Boras: Giants Had Time to Make Carlos Correa Deal Official
The Mets signed the ex-Twins shortstop to a 12-year deal early Wednesday morning. After a whirlwind 24 hours, Carlos Correa now plays for the Mets, and the Giants—a team that had designs both on the ex-Twins shortstop and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at points this offseason—have been left scratching their heads.
Mychal Givens back with Orioles after agreeing to $5M deal
BALTIMORE (AP)Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2024. Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado during the 2020...
How to Lose 2 Free Agents in 14 Days
The Giants thought they had signed Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa this offseason, only to be spurned by the financial giants in New York. News broke early on Wednesday that Giant-to-be Carlos Correa would not, in fact, become a Giant. It had been scarcely a week since the shortstop agreed to a 13-year, $350-million contract with San Francisco—and, well, not anymore. Correa’s introductory press conference with the team had been scheduled for Tuesday, but it was called off just a few hours before it was set to begin (reportedly due to a concern raised during his physical). The whole deal was scuttled in the middle of the night. Instead, Correa will join the Mets, signing with New York for 12 years and $315 million.
