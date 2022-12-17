The Giants thought they had signed Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa this offseason, only to be spurned by the financial giants in New York. News broke early on Wednesday that Giant-to-be Carlos Correa would not, in fact, become a Giant. It had been scarcely a week since the shortstop agreed to a 13-year, $350-million contract with San Francisco—and, well, not anymore. Correa’s introductory press conference with the team had been scheduled for Tuesday, but it was called off just a few hours before it was set to begin (reportedly due to a concern raised during his physical). The whole deal was scuttled in the middle of the night. Instead, Correa will join the Mets, signing with New York for 12 years and $315 million.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO