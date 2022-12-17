Groundbreaking begins for new Cabot sports facility
CABOT, Ark. – Ground was broken on Friday for a new mega sports facility coming to Cabot.
The city Parks and Recreation Commission along with Nabholz Construction unveiled the logo for the 128,000 square feet facility on Willie Ray Road.Topgolf announces location, plans for Little Rock site
The “Game Time at the Grounds” complex will include six full-sized regulation basketball courts and two large indoor turf fields that can be used for football, soccer and other sports.
Officials said the completion date is anticipated for 2024.
