Cumberland County, NC

WECT

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street. On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in the...
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

