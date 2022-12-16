Read full article on original website
WECT
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted in the murder of a Columbus County deputy in 1991 is being considered for parole, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run consecutively after being...
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
WECT
Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute hundreds of grams of fentanyl and possessing firearms after she was caught with a child holding a bag of the drugs. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pled guilty to...
WECT
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Aaron Herring has been terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office. According to the provided documentation, the decision went into effect on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. after being requested by Interim...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
WECT
1 dead in Holly Springs officer-involved shooting, suspect acted ‘erratically,’ police say
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Cobalt Creek Way, which is the northern part of the Wake County town. At 9:33...
WECT
Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street. On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in the...
WECT
Funeral plans set for deputy killed by DWI suspect, Cumberland County officials say
The time is now to make sure your home can stay both safe and warm though this week's freezing temperatures. Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The judgment brings an end to a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
WECT
N.C. man accused of breaking into estranged wife’s home, burning furniture
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Smoke seen from a Scotland County home led to a man’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue in the Laurel Hill area. When deputies went to the...
WECT
Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
WECT
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
