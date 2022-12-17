Read full article on original website
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
39-year-old man killed outside Stone Mountain bar identified
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jerome Johnson and 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Hernandez was arrested without incident. ORIGINAL STORY. One man was shot and killed outside Will Henry’s Tavern in Stone Mountain,...
DeKalb County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old male was shot in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and he was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Paulding County man arrested for the murder of his friend
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for the murder of his friend, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. It happened during a gathering on Dec. 18 at a home on Mill Pointe Drive in Dallas. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dane Michael Patrick...
Toddler reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Jonha Harrison. On Dec. 20. officers responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call, police said. “During the investigation, officers learned that Jonha Harrison’s mother...
Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
Missing Georgia woman’s car last seen in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Georgia need help to locate 23-year-old Sierra Taylor who was last seen on Dec. 15 in Fort Valley. According to the Perry Police Department, Taylor has an owl tattoo on her upper right arm and purple flowers on her forearm. Taylor’s “09″...
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police search for suspect in Johns Creek double shooting
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Abdul Rashid is wanted for aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. ORIGINAL. Police are circulating photos of a man suspected of...
DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County jail detention officer has been fired for stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions, authorities said. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was terminated moments before his arrest by another agency on shoplifting charges. Authorities said 38-year-old Jason...
Fatal October fire in South Fulton determined to be arson, $10K reward offered
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City of South Fulton fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, appears to have been intentionally set. On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out on Oswego Drive. Four people died...
Henry County man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Barnesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend. 22-year-old Raphael Kelley shot his ex-girlfriend Laci Moss six times during a 4th of July barbeque in 2021 after the pair got into a disagreement. Kelley plead guilty to malice...
Man accused of killing 3 at Kennesaw country club enters plea during hearing
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bryan Rhoden, accused of killing 3 men at the Pinetree County Club in Kennesaw in July 2021, appeared in court this morning. One of the men was a beloved golf pro -- 46-year-old Gene Siller. Police believe that Rhoden kidnapped Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson at a warehouse on Jonesboro Road in Clayton County and brought them to the golf course where he killed them.
Clayton County detention officers fired following death of jail detainee
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Clayton County detention officers are now off the job following the death of a jail detainee. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 28, the detainee struggled with officers and was tased after he tried to jump from the second floor. During the struggle, jailers restrained 38-year-old Terry Lee Thurmond by placing their weight on him. Minutes later, Thurmond was unresponsive.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
Police investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway early Thursday morning at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police have an area roped off around the BP in the 3500 block of Campbellton Road. Atlanta News First is at the scene working to find out exactly what...
Community activist organizing ‘chaperones’ after Atlanta teens killed in shootout
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager killed in a shootout over the weekend in southwest Atlanta says the boy was not confrontational. Speaking to reporters from her home on Monday, Natosha Hinton was visibly in pain as she talked about the loss of her youngest son, Justin Powell, 16. The teen was one of two teens killed Saturday afternoon.
Clayton County jail employees fired following inmate’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Weeks after an inmate died inside the Clayton County Jail, several employees have now been fired. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Terry Thurmond was involved in a struggle with officers and was tased before being taken to a hospital where he died.
Woman shot near the theater on Ponce De Leon Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot near the shopping and theater plaza at 1047 Ponce De Leon Ave., according to Atlanta Police Department. Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that a man and woman were in a verbal dispute that escalated to gunfire. The man was...
Stone Mountain apartment fire
