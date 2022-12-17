GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the fourteen hundred block of Elm Street: A house overflowing with warmth and love, and the Valentin-Carlo family is received with open arms. Jessica Diederich from the organization Green Bay Habitat For Humanity happily puts it all in one sentence: “Carmen, I can’t tell you how excited we are to welcome you into your new home and right in time for Christmas.”

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO