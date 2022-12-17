Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Family is welcomed to Green bay community by Habitat For Humanity
How a 90-year-old birthday kid was celebrated by his friends from elementary school. The DOT and State Patrol are urging people to stay off the roads when the storm reaches us. Charges filed against man after paddleboat incident. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man hit a paddleboat with his powerboat...
WBAY Green Bay
Winter storm hits during last-minute Christmas shopping
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the perfect storm at the worst possible time with holiday travel and last-minute Christmas shopping. The potential snowstorm already has stores like Meijer in Howard preparing customers and employees earlier than expected for the holiday weekend. The store director told us it already called...
WBAY Green Bay
Storm preparation in full swing on all highways in the area
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County’s Highway Department will have crews out as soon as the snow starts falling later tonight. The storm is packing a powerful punch. And it’s timing could not be worse, with people preparing for the holiday weekend, and making plans to visit friends and family.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Salvation Army's final week for Christmas Campaign
Temperatures will tumble back into the teens during the day as brisk westerly winds set up from 10 to 25 mph. Despite the weather, most Packers fans stuck it out through the end to see a win Monday night. COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Evergleams. Updated: 13 hours ago. Manitowoc didn't invent...
WBAY Green Bay
Open house offers Carmen and her three children heartwarming holiday welcome
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the fourteen hundred block of Elm Street: A house overflowing with warmth and love, and the Valentin-Carlo family is received with open arms. Jessica Diederich from the organization Green Bay Habitat For Humanity happily puts it all in one sentence: “Carmen, I can’t tell you how excited we are to welcome you into your new home and right in time for Christmas.”
WBAY Green Bay
Have an emergency kit ready before the winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling over the holidays, there’s a potential for a lot of snow, whiteouts, and slippery conditions. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach called the incoming storm “a doozy” Tuesday, but he doesn’t want it to wreck your holiday season.
WBAY Green Bay
Sargento makes Touchdowns for Hunger donation
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Since the 1950s, Neenah and Menasha firefighters volunteer their time to escort Santa through Fox Valley neighborhoods. Airports staffed, ready...
WBAY Green Bay
December snowstorm: Links and important information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Save 911 for life-threatening situations, fires, serious crashes, and crimes in progress. Otherwise, use your local law enforcement’s non-emergency number. For Wisconsin traffic information, dial 511. Stay informed on weather developments with the First Alert Weather forecasts and the First Alert Weather 24/7 channel....
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police Department swears in 7 officers
Manitowoc didn't invent aluminum Christmas trees but it made them a big part of many families' Christmases. Some shelters have run out of beds. In Appleton, an overflow program still can't meet the demand. Fans disappointed in the season? Excited for the game!. Updated: 5 hours ago. "It's still a...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley Santa pain-free thanks to medical technology
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A crush injury left the Fox Valley Santa in pain. He couldn’t walk comfortably. Even gathering holiday wish-lists from children was a challenge. “When you get that crying baby on your lap you really want to bounce them on your knee and that means being able to flex your foot and things like that,” the Fox Valley Santa said.
WBAY Green Bay
Caroling at the Brown County courthouse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for caroling, and it’s hard to beat the power and tradition felt by a special event at the Brown County courthouse on Friday. For the 30th year, the Bay Port High School vocal ensemble filled the rotunda with the songs of the holidays.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Coming Soon” is here now!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re always being promised the future is “coming soon.” Flying cars? Check. Hyper-fast ground travel? Check. Meat grown from meat? Check. Well, Brad Spakowitz is tired of waiting! In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad puts the “today” in “today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES” with promises that actually delivered!
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery in Sheboygan - suspect flees
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On December 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM Sheboygan Police Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 2821 N 15th St for an armed robbery. A white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. After obtaining money he fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Police remind about policy after dozens of bags turned away at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say 129 “prohibited bags” were turned away at the gates of Lambeau Field Monday night. Officers want to remind fans of the NFL’s carry-in policy ahead of upcoming Packers home games. “This is a common problem we still have,...
WBAY Green Bay
Homeless shelter waitlists grow as temperatures drop
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Every single bed at Pillars’ homeless shelters is taken as people try to escape the cold weather. “Our shelters are completely full which means that people who are struggling with first time homelessness, homelessness in general, they have to sleep outside,” Street Outreach Case Manager Emily Peterson said.
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
