Creepy Cheapy will present “Last Christmas” at The Crofoot at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, an ’80s vs. ’90s Holiday Dance Party featuring popular party songs from the iconic decades as well as a sprinkling of holiday hits. In the spirit of Creepy Cheapy, costumes are encouraged (but not required). There will also be holiday-themed contests including “The Christmas Cookie Eating Contest of Cheer,” an ’80s/’90s Christmas costume contest, and opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa himself. Tickets are $5 and the event is for ages 21+. The Crofoot is located at 1 S Saginaw St., Pontiac. More information at thecrofoot.com.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO