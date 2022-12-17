Read full article on original website
Lakeland stays unbeaten with 6-3 win over Lakes Area United
WATERFORD – The Lakeland Eagles stayed unbeaten with a 6-3 win over Lakes Area United, Wednesday night, in a Lakes Valley Conference contest. The Eagles fell behind early, then roared back with six straight goals to take a 6-1 lead. Lakeland took the lead for good with 8:14 remaining in the second period when Ryan Danielson snapped a hard wrister into the top right corner, giving Lakeland a 2-1 lead.
Photo gallery from Southfield A&T at Rochester girls basketball
Rochester moves to 7-1 by defeating Southfield A&T, 56-42, in the OAA Red game played on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Rochester High School.
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 23 and beyond
• 2023 Ten Man Jam: Feb. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, prices vary. • MotorCity Cage Night XIII – Live Mixed Martial Arts: Feb. 10, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Chrisette Michele and Anthony David: April 16, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Get The Led Out: Oct. 15,...
Prep roundup: Rochester knocks off Lake Orion in overtime at LCA
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. ROCHESTER 41, LAKE ORION 38 (OT) Alice Max hit the go-ahead bucket with three seconds left, off an assist by Alaina Webb, as the Falcons (6-1) won their sixth straight game, knocking off previously unbeaten Lake Orion (5-1) at Little Caesar’s Arena on Sunday.
Last chance to check out Anton Art Center exhibit, Holiday Market
Friday, Dec. 23 will be your last chance to catch the Anton Art Center exhibition “As Scene in Macomb,” on display in the center’s Petitpren Community Gallery, as well as the last day to shop the center’s 44th annual Holiday Market. The photo exhibition features the top 20 images taken in Macomb County by Michigan residents submitted during the first four years of Anton Art Center’s “As Scene in Macomb” photo contest— an annual calendar photography competition. The Holiday Market, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, features Michigan handmade gifts and seasonal décor. More information at theartcenter.org, 586-469-8666.
Photo gallery from Pinckney at Milford girls basketball
Milford hosted Pinckney for a non-conference girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, and held on for a 32-25 win, putting the Mavericks back over .500 on the season at 3-2.
Oakland County girls basketball top 10 rankings for week of Dec. 19
Matthew B. Mowery’s Oakland County girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 19:. 1. West Bloomfield (3-2) — Two tournament losses against state-title contenders in Indiana (South Bend Washington) and Michigan (Ypsilanti Arbor Prep) don’t change the fact that the Lakers are the top dogs in the county. (Last week: 1)
Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County
Holiday activities and light displays happening in the area. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. • Santa’s Flight Academy: Through Dec. 24, at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, greatlakescrossingoutlets.com/pages/sfa. Photo packages start at $39.99. Birmingham. • The Great Decorate- Fostering...
Lengthy road project set to start in Novi
Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
Warming center open as cold weather, snowstorm approach
In anticipation of extreme cold weather predicted for the Detroit area, the city of Farmington Hills will open the Costick Center as a warming center for Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Dec. 23. The center will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. those days. It is located at 28600 W....
Helping hands: GMAR donates $25K to help furnish homes for metro Detroit families in need
The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors (GMAR) and the Greater Realtors Foundation (GRF) presented a $25,000 check to Humble Design of Detroit, Dec. 6. GMAR and the GRF have worked together to raise funds to help support Humble Design, and raise awareness of the nonprofit’s cause, according to a press release.
Missing Southfield girl home safe
Southfield police have announced that a 15-year-old Southfield girl who went missing Sunday returned home Monday. Brayla Miles had been last seen walking in a neighborhood near 12 Mile and Southfield roads. Police said she is considered voluntarily missing at this time. Police are releasing no further information on this...
‘Last Christmas’ at The Crofoot
Creepy Cheapy will present “Last Christmas” at The Crofoot at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, an ’80s vs. ’90s Holiday Dance Party featuring popular party songs from the iconic decades as well as a sprinkling of holiday hits. In the spirit of Creepy Cheapy, costumes are encouraged (but not required). There will also be holiday-themed contests including “The Christmas Cookie Eating Contest of Cheer,” an ’80s/’90s Christmas costume contest, and opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa himself. Tickets are $5 and the event is for ages 21+. The Crofoot is located at 1 S Saginaw St., Pontiac. More information at thecrofoot.com.
Preview: New HopCat to open in Royal Oak next month
After a more than five-year absence, HopCat is getting ready to open its new restaurant in Royal Oak in January. Michele Ary, brand manager for Project Barfly that oversees HopCat restaurants from its headquarters in Grand Rapids, said the new restaurant at Fifth and Main streets will cover more than 11,000 square feet.
Comedy clubs set up the holiday weekend with laughs
What better way to warm up than with comedy, then? Let the laughs around the metro area put you in a good mood and take you away from the stress of the season for a minute. • Stand-up veteran Dave Dyer will be on stage through Friday, Dec. 23, at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak. Carl Johnson and Andrew Dziobak are also on the bill. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
Southfield teen found
A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
Madison Heights police seek tips in fatal shooting
A Detroit man was fatally shot early Tuesday at a Madison Heights restaurant and police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect. Madison Heights police Lt. Kevin Barrett said police were called at about 12:10 a.m. to the 168 Crab & Karaoke on John R just south of 14 Mile Road.
Police: Small plane crashes in Auburn Hills
A plane crashed on the Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after the pilot experienced engine trouble, according to police. In a Facebook post, the Auburn Hills Police Department identified the pilot as a 63-year-old Detroit man. The man was reportedly transported to the hospital for minor injuries. There were no...
Church in Royal Oak gives away free Christmas trees
A church in Royal Oak is giving away free Christmas trees. If you are still looking for a Christmas tree, the Shrine of the Little Flower, can help out. The church is providing free trees, while supplies last. The church is located at 12 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue. Donations...
Helping hands: Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrates 100th anniversary
The Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrated its 100th anniversary of service to the Pontiac community with a fundraising dinner Dec. 7, at Oakland Schools Technical Center in Pontiac, according to a press release. The Kiwanis Club also participated in the Holiday Extravaganza Parade in Pontiac, Dec. 3. Through the years,...
