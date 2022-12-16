Read full article on original website
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
BBC
Barbra Banda eligible to play at Women's World Cup, says Fifa
Zambia forward Barbra Banda is eligible to play at next year's Women's World Cup, says a leading Fifa women's football official. The 22-year-old was excluded from this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations by the Zambia FA (Faz) after the latter body said she failed a gender eligibility test. "We...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Argentina's chaotic celebrations unfolded
Argentina may well be waking up from its biggest ever hangover - at least if the number of revellers on the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday is anything to go by. There's no denying Argentina desperately wanted to bring the World Cup trophy back home. The strength of feeling after every match during the tournament was testament to that, the dedication of fans to celebrate every goal scored.
