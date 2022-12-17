Local law enforcement agencies warn: ‘tis the season for holiday scams

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s “Fraud Squad” and local law enforcement are sounding the alarm on scams this holiday season.

“Everybody is vulnerable,” Shaler Twp. Police Chief Sean Frank said.

One popular scam is “Unreal Relatives in Distress” also known as the “Grandparent Scam.” The department dealt with one of those Friday.

“[The scammer] said that their granddaughter was in jail. She needed money to get out. The person was going to give $24,000,” Frank said.

In that case, the person’s bank flagged the transaction and contacted police.

“Bogus shipping notices” and “Sham order confirmations” are also big this year. People receive notices over email or text asking to click on a link to track a package.

“I see them all the time. [I] get them in emails. My sister gets them in emails,” Denise Healy told us.

“[I get ones] saying I’m getting a FedEx package and I’m going, ‘I didn’t get this package. I didn’t send for or order a package,’” another woman told us.

The “Fraud Squad” is also highlighting “Phony ads.” Online shoppers don’t always use a trusted source.

If you’re buying off places like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, police say you should use a public place to make the transaction. Many police departments have designated spots for deals like that.

The elderly population is targeted most frequently. The “Fraud Squad” recommends you call a Senior Justice Advocate if a loved one is being targeted.

Cyndie Carioli - 412-983-0729

Joe Giuffre - 412-427-3770

Dick Skrinjar - 412-512-3491

