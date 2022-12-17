ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings

The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Ministry seeking volunteers for Christmas Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Greensboro Urban Ministry providing healthcare needs for homeless shelter guests. The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) needs more volunteers to get through the winter. The group said they lost volunteers during the pandemic and haven't fully recovered. Many college students were volunteering with...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Holiday fun in the Triad open the week leading up to Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force! Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. Davidson County Country Christmas Train Forsyth County […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Start planning now! Your time is now: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks it will be the start of a new year. This is the time folks start hosting vision board parties, and others have captions like "2023 My Winning Season" on social media posts. I'm someone who likes to write down goals for...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gift Cards: Buying & registering them

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There you are, standing in front of a whole display of gift cards. Which one is the right one? How much should you spend?. Those are the questions you're concerned with, not did a scammer take a picture of the codes on the back? Yet, it happens. Yes, there are people who take pictures of the numbers on the cards, scratch off the stickers for the codes and then put other stickers on top.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight. So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight. You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
GREENSBORO, NC
