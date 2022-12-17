Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greensboro business owners plan ahead for last minute Christmas shoppers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four days out from Christmas and traffic is heavy around Greensboro as shoppers like Indira Lendsay Roberts pick up last-minute gifts. "I grew up on pecan pie, my aunt, my favorite aunt, that I'm taking this pie to, she used to make them when I was a little girl. So, she doesn't know she's necessarily getting it," said Roberts.
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings
The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
Calvary Church spreading holiday cheer to first responders
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Calvary Church is spreading holiday cheer to first responders Monday. The church cooked meals to deliver to different agencies in eastern Guilford County. It’s something the church said it has done for years. "We've been doing this pre-COVID. We used to have all the...
Greensboro Urban Ministry seeking volunteers for Christmas Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Greensboro Urban Ministry providing healthcare needs for homeless shelter guests. The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) needs more volunteers to get through the winter. The group said they lost volunteers during the pandemic and haven't fully recovered. Many college students were volunteering with...
Holiday fun in the Triad open the week leading up to Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force! Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. Davidson County Country Christmas Train Forsyth County […]
Preparing your home and car for the frigid weekend temperatures
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now is the time to get prepared for the winter chill on the way as well. Not only for your home but your car as well. This Christmas is the coldest we have seen since 1999, that year our high was only 31 degrees. With lows...
Start planning now! Your time is now: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks it will be the start of a new year. This is the time folks start hosting vision board parties, and others have captions like "2023 My Winning Season" on social media posts. I'm someone who likes to write down goals for...
Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
Guilford County, Greensboro discuss short and long-term solutions for homelessness
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wednesday marked the longest night of the year with bitter cold on the way, all as Guilford County ramped up efforts to shelter the homeless. In Greensboro, temporary shelters known as pallet homes are being set up at Pomona Park. The city is hoping to move 60 people in before Christmas.
Greensboro talks possibility of opening new social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will discuss opening a second social district Tuesday night at the city council meeting. State Street in Greensboro may soon be another place where you can walk around with alcohol. A social district allows people to bring alcoholic drinks from one participating...
Gift Cards: Buying & registering them
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There you are, standing in front of a whole display of gift cards. Which one is the right one? How much should you spend?. Those are the questions you're concerned with, not did a scammer take a picture of the codes on the back? Yet, it happens. Yes, there are people who take pictures of the numbers on the cards, scratch off the stickers for the codes and then put other stickers on top.
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
WXII 12
Interactive Resource Center, city of Greensboro building temporary pallet housing for homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Experts agree it’s dangerous to sleep outside anytime the temperature drops below 25 degrees, and that's one of the reasons the Interactive Resource Center is launching its Doorways Project, the first of its kind in the state. "We know it’s not a long-term solution for...
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight. So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight. You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
Frigid temps, warming station opens up for the homeless in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For people experiencing homelessness, winter is the hardest season. "It's just trying to struggle and find some place to lay your head, while it's warm, where it's warm," said a man experiencing homelessness who didn't want to disclose his name. When temperatures drop below freezing, seeking...
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash on Martinsville Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A husband and wife were traveling down Martinsville Road when they were hit head-on, according to police. The call came in at 1:40 p.m. about a wreck involving serious injuries. Officers said 82-year-old Mary Ward died in the crash. Police said 29-year-old Gene Kevin Reyes of...
Crash sends 3 to hospital with minor injuries in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash on NC-47 and NC-49 Wednesday night, according to NC Highway State Patrol. It happened around 7:30 p.m. 35-year-old Courtney Elise Sapp of Lexington was driving east on NC-47 when she failed to stop, hitting 22-year-old...
