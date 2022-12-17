Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum unable to use words to describe feelings about his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she is unable to use words to describe her feelings about his suicide. Connie Boss Alexander spoke out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (15.12.22), two days after the 40-year-old DJ’s body was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the home where he lived with his wife and their three children.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker celebrated ninth wedding anniversary three days before his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary three days before his suicide. Allison, 34, paid tribute to the late DJ in an Instagram post on Saturday (10.12.22), saying the day was “perfect”. She said alongside a montage of photos to...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘left suicide note referencing past challenges’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced “challenges he’s faced in the past”. TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the the 40-year-old ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death in a motel, which is thought to have contained an “ambiguous” nod to issues he had been battling.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandad how much he loved him days before suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide. Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'
Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'
Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'
Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show
James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
Duke of Sussex slammed for having infamous ‘Cards Against Humanity’ game in royal room
The Duke of Sussex is being criticised for having an infamous card game that mocks the late Queen and Prince Philip in his royal residence. Outrage erupted on Saturday (18.12.22) after a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ box was spotted in one of Prince Harry’s rooms in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused of sharing story ‘more full of holes than a colander’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman of spreading “mixed messages” with a story more full of holes “than a colander”. Dickie Arbiter, 82, added “no one will believe a word they say” in the wake of...
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli dead aged 78
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show. Several sources told the Daily Mail on Friday (16.12.22) even though official invitations for next year’s event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy
Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
