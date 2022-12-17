Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Hurricane, Dean slip by Ironton in overtime
The reason the Ironton Fighting Tigers lost in overtime to the Hurricane Redskins is as simple as one, two, three. Those factors enabled the Hurricane Redskins to edge Ironton 68-61 in the14th Ironton Classic on Wednesday. “We’ve got to cut down on our turnovers. We had 14 and that’s uncharacteristic...
Ironton Tribune
Redmen use strong defense to topple Titans
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen seem to like playing defense more than offense. The Redmen have held four of their six opponents under 50 points this season including Tuesday as Rock Hill beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 44-39. The only two teams to break the 50-point mark...
Ironton Tribune
Musketeers hold off Bobcats, 59-56
LLOYD, Ky. — It was the “Green Bowl.”. The Greenup County Musketeers built a big first half lead and then held on to beat the Green Bobcats 59-56 on Tuesday. Carson Wireman had 6 points as Greenup took a slim 10-9 first quarter lead. Abe McBee was 3-of-4...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets’ rally in final seconds to edge Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — Owen Johnson didn’t hit a buzzer-beater. But he was close. After winning two games this season with a buzzer-beater, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a layup with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Hornets to a 57-56 win over Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton’s Perkins signs to play for Bearcats
Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ty Perkins has a good memory. The Ironton Fighting Tigers All-Ohio wide receiver originally committed to the Bearcats when Luke Fickell was the head coach. But Fickell was hired as the new Wisconsin head coach and Perkins was somewhat feeling in limbo until he met with the new UC head coach Scott Satterfield who had been the coach at Louisville.
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth’s duo sparks win over Lady Tigers
It was two big guns vs. one. Portsmouth got big games from Sienna Allen and Daysha Reid that canceled the effort of Ironton’s Isabel Morgan as the Lady Trojans beat the Lady Fighting Tigers 48-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Allen scored a game-high 24 points...
Ironton Tribune
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Ironton Tribune
Trio’s scoring, defense key Lady Pointers win
COAL GROVE — The trio was good for a double. The south Point Lady Pointers had three players in double figures as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 43-23 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Saratina Jackson had 12 points, Elizabeth Ermalovich scored 11 and Camille...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall adds 8 recruits to football program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.
Ironton Tribune
Lady Dragons stay unbeaten with late rally to beat Redwomen
PROCTORVILLE — Just 30 seconds. After leading almost the entire game, it took only about 30 seconds for the Fairland Lady Dragons to erase everything the Rock Hill Redwomen had accomplished as they took 7-point lead and never looked back. The Lady Dragons used the quick scoring burst to...
Ironton Tribune
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
Ironton Tribune
Herd basketball to make & honor history Dec. 29 vs Appy State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball’s Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener against Appalachian State will feature two important aspects: making history and honoring history. As Marshall takes on Appalachian State for its first Sun Belt Conference league contest, Thundering Herd athletics will honor one of the...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall uses 24-0 run to rout Glenville State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a 24-0 run, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (11-2) closed out non-conference action with a 99-73 win over the Glenville State Pioneers on Monday night inside the Cam Henderson Center. “I thought we got a little sloppy. I thought in the second half,...
Ironton Tribune
Britton Barlow
Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years...
Ironton Tribune
Spreading Christmas cheer
Tribune columnist Dr. MJ Wixsom, owner of the Guardian Animal Medical Center, reads Christmas stories on Dec. 17 as part of Greenup, Kentucky’s Christmas on the Square event.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Thoughts on a return to normalcy
For much of the world, 2022 was a year of returns. Following the lost year of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, then came a 2021 that began with much uncertainty and many unsure of plans, this year was the first true return for many public gatherings. We saw regional...
Ironton Tribune
Phyllis Mootz
Phyllis E. Mootz, of Kitts Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wray Mootz; her parents, John and Evaline Willis; and sister, Frances Willis Arthur. She is survived by her children, two sons,...
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Hillbillies make donation
Ironton’s Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 presents a check in the amount of $50,000 to the Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital administrator Randy White and associate director of philanthropy Kari Tucker on Sunday. Another check in the amount of $10,000 was sent to the Shriners Children’s Lexington Hospital. Other...
Ironton Tribune
Honoring the fallen
Saturday was cold, overcast and windy, but it didn’t stop nearly 200 people from coming to Woodlawn Cemetery in Ironton to put wreaths with red ribbons on the graves of over 1,000 veterans in the Soldiers Plot and the Civil War section as part of the 10th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
