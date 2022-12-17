Illini’s Aaron Henry named defensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is promoting Aaron Henry, the Illinois defensive backs coach, to be the next defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to the Illini Inquirer.

Bielema is expected to tell his team tomorrow. Henry will replace Ryan Walters, who is now the head coach at Purdue. Associate coach and outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane is expected to join Walters staff at Purdue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.