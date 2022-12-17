ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini’s Aaron Henry named defensive coordinator

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqiqv_0jlhvqN700

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is promoting Aaron Henry, the Illinois defensive backs coach, to be the next defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to the Illini Inquirer.

Bielema is expected to tell his team tomorrow. Henry will replace Ryan Walters, who is now the head coach at Purdue. Associate coach and outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane is expected to join Walters staff at Purdue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema signs contract extension

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After the best season in 15 years, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is cashing in and staying in Champaign for the foreseeable future. Bielema signed a new six-year contract that runs through the 2028 season, the school announced Tuesday morning. Bielema’s annual salary grows to $6 million per year, bumping him […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Peebles providing big spark for Illini in new role

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jada Peebles is in a new role for the Illini this season but the senior guard is thriving coming off the bench, helping Illinois win its 10th game before Christmas for the first time since 2006-07. The Illini (10-2, 1-1 B1G) starting five have paved the way for the early success, led […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Eastern Illinois Beats Iowa in Historic Upset

It was a day to forget for the Hawkeyes after an upset for the ages. View the original article to see embedded media. The Iowa men’s basketball program might not be considered among college basketball’s blue bloods, but it’s certainly been one of the most successful in recent years. The Hawkeyes have appeared in six of the past eight NCAA tournaments and won the Big Ten tournament last season for the third time in program history.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

From player to coordinator, Henry to take another step under Bielema

WCIA — In the midst of saying goodbye to two of the stalwarts of the Illini defense on Saturday, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema confirmed defensive backs coach Aaron Henry is being promoted to defensive coordinator. Henry played for Bielema at Wisconsin, and was a graduate assistant for two years on his staff at Arkansas. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date

Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Green named Coach of the Week as Illini take Braggin’ Rights

WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball took back Braggin’ Rights with a win over Missouri on Sunday, locking up 10 wins before Christmas for the first time since 2006. For Shauna Green’s effort in turning around the program this season, ESPN named her the Coach of the Week in it’s power rankings. The Illini are 10-2 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois climbs to No. 16 in new poll

WCIA — Even with a win over Alabama A&M that did not inspire confidence at points, Illinois is moving up in the AP Top 25 to No. 16. They move beyond Indiana and Kentucky who lost during the week. Purdue stays at the top with UConn, Houston, and Kansas all falling in behind. Illinois finished […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini survive second half drought, beat Alabama A&M 68-47

WCIA — Coming off a disappointing loss to Penn State a week ago, No. 18 Illinois (8-3, 0-2) did enough after a week off to handedly beat Alabama A&M (3-7) 68-47. The win was not assured midway through the second half, as Illinois only scored one field goal in the first nine and a half […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Sports Complex named 2022 Most Distinguished Sports Facility

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Sports Complex is officially one of the best complexes in the country. The American Sports Builders Association named the facility this year’s most distinguished sports facility. The award recognizes complexes that display construction excellence. It is home to many fields for football, baseball,...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Searching for Consistency

WCIA — In episode 165 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 68-47 win over Alabama A&M. They go over what went right, what was very wrong to begin the second half, and why Illinois still wasn’t happy after a 21-point win. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Searching-for-Consistency-e1sdisr
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cu-citizenaccess.org

Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers

Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Senator Bennett remembered at memorial

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Political officials and the Champaign community gathered Monday at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts to remember Senator Scott Bennett’s life. Bennett died earlier this month due to complications of a brain tumor. The state senator was 45. Speakers remembered Bennett as a dedicated public servant, and caring father and husband. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

C-U Under Construction

C-U Under Construction offers residential and commercial contracting services for Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas. New construction, remodeling, additions, basements, siding, roofing, doors, decks, windows, flooring, painting, pergolas, commercial build-outs, solar energy, restoration work, and outbuildings are among the many services they offer. C-U Under Construction stands out in the local construction industry because they have an in-house trades company offering HVAC, Electric, and Plumbing services. This leads to efficient workflow on projects, central accountability, and convenience for the clients. Together C-U Under Construction and C-U Trade Services have over 100 employees and offer comprehensive benefits, company events, and continuous training to their teams. Giving back to our local community is a top priority for our leadership and we are grateful for our 18 years in business and the opportunity to serve central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy