ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaS4Q_0jlhvfuM00

MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday.

The storm dropped as much as two to four feet of snow in parts of Minnesota and South Dakota and tornadoes in areas of the country that usually see them more in late winter, but Jonathan Martin, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic science at UW-Madison, said it’s not as simple as drawing a direct line between this week’s winter storm and a warming climate.

Still, warmer air can hold more moisture, which could mean a storm would be able to drop more rain or snow than if the air was colder.

Warmer weather can also mean lakes are frozen for shorter periods, making even more water available to evaporate into the atmosphere.

“How exactly to unravel the climate change signal in the context of well-understood and fairly common type of development is a very difficult question,” Martin said. “There’s people who are trying to do that; I’m a little skeptical, as it stands now, that they can really come to definitive conclusions about that. But there’s no doubt that with a background change, that would modify, thereby increase the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, there’s bound to be instances where otherwise storms of a certain strength are going to be able to ring out more water in the form of snow or heavy rain and ice than the could 50 or 100 years ago.”

This week’s storm came exactly one year after a severe weather system dropped seven tornadoes in parts of Wisconsin . That is more uncommon than what the state saw this week, he said, but data suggests the extent of the pool of cold air in the winter in the northern hemisphere is shrinking and has been for at least 75 years.

“Unusual tornadic activity this far north this late in the year is really hard to suggest that that’s not part of the expanded reality that we have to confront with the warming climate,” Martin said. “Things on the edges are going to start popping up with a little more frequency than they used to because things are warmer, because the atmosphere has a wavier structure to its mid- and upper-tropospheric flow… (but) the severity of weather systems, even in the wintertime, that we might expect in a warmer climate seems paradoxical, but there’s plenty of good reasons that point toward that.”

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 29

Grow A Set
5d ago

when I was a kid, 70's, 80's....it would get really cold and snow in the winter in WI. now, it just gets really cold and snows in the winter. I've even noticed that the summers used to get hot in July and August. Now, July and August just gets hot. But, that was a long time ago.

Reply(2)
39
Bernard Schoultz
5d ago

It nature things change.It was once a tropical climate, Then we had an ice age then a warm up came. But don't worry AL GORE, JOHN KERRY . and all the greenness with their private jets are on top of things. Just do as thay say. Not as thay do.

Reply
20
Karen
5d ago

1968 we had no snow and since then we have lots to very little. The weather and climate change constantly, quit trying to make it more than it is.

Reply
16
Related
wuwm.com

What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?

Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
WISCONSIN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Wisconsin

The pv magazine USA tour of solar incentives last stop was Louisiana, and now moves into Wisconsin. Ranked 23th in the nation according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Wisconsin has a relatively low electricity rate, at 16 cents per kWh, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), 21% lower than the national average.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for our area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
WAUSAU, WI
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday

Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Woodland Dunes Director Voices Concern About Bald Eagle Nest Failure

The state of Wisconsin has undertaken the largest and most intensive Eagle Nest Watch program. That’s after bald eagle nests failed at an alarmingly high rate this past year. Jim Knickelbine, the Executive Director at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, told Seehafer News that the local preserve in Two Rivers...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy