Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary accused of editing Queen’s 21st birthday speech
The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary is being accused of editing the Queen’s 21st birthday speech. A communications coach said the alteration changed “the meaning of the statement entirely”, as reported by the Mail Online on Wednesday. (14.12.22) In a radio broadcast from South...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show. Several sources told the Daily Mail on Friday (16.12.22) even though official invitations for next year’s event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused of sharing story ‘more full of holes than a colander’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman of spreading “mixed messages” with a story more full of holes “than a colander”. Dickie Arbiter, 82, added “no one will believe a word they say” in the wake of...
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Duke of Sussex slammed for having infamous ‘Cards Against Humanity’ game in royal room
The Duke of Sussex is being criticised for having an infamous card game that mocks the late Queen and Prince Philip in his royal residence. Outrage erupted on Saturday (18.12.22) after a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ box was spotted in one of Prince Harry’s rooms in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
Duchess of Sussex says cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for royal service ‘sacrifice’ on ‘Megxit’ flight
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says a cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for the “sacrifice” she made in royal service on her ‘Megxit’ flight out of Britain. She claims the remark came in March 2020, after the duchess, 41, finished her final engagement as a senior working royal when she attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandad how much he loved him days before suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide. Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’
Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy
Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
