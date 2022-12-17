ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’

Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
