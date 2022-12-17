Read full article on original website
Related
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show
James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow ‘insisted there were no issues with DJ before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has reportedly insisted there were no “issues” with her late husband when he left home before his suicide. Allison Holker told police officers on Tuesday (13.12.22) there was no argument with the 40-year-old DJ and dancer when he left their family home without his car to go to a motel 15 minutes’ walk from their family home where he was found dead, according to TMZ.
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Horror movies are therapeutic, says Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega finds making horror movies to be "therapeutic". The 20-year-old actress has recently established herself as a so-called scream queen, after starring in the slasher films 'X' and 'Scream', and Jenna has admitted to being a huge fan of the genre. The Hollywood star - who also plays Wednesday...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0