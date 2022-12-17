Read full article on original website
KENS 5
One day: The case of Lina Sardar Khil | Unsolved San Antonio
3-year-old Lina disappeared from a playground in December 2021. One year later, investigators have few leads, and her family is grasping for hope.
KENS 5
Survivor of deadly San Marcos fire walks graduation stage
The fire killed five people and burned 68% of Zach's body. He has since had to relearn everything.
KENS 5
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after RV fire
An arctic blast is heading to San Antonio. Neighbors are coming together to get the couple out of the cold.
KENS 5
Hard freeze to hit San Antonio and the Hill Country ahead of Christmas
TEXAS, USA — Late this week and the Christmas weekend, San Antonio, the Hill Country and surrounding areas will get hit hard with an arctic blast and a hard freeze. Low temperatures on Friday morning in the city 18° degrees with a wind chill that could reach negative numbers. We will see highs only in the mid 30s.
KENS 5
Bone-chilling weather will bring dangerous wind chill values to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonio for the coldest temperatures we've seen all year as an arctic blast heads our way by Thursday afternoon. Although this front will not bring snow to the Alamo City this is no ordinary cold front and you need to be prepared. There...
KENS 5
B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around. It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road. "We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my...
KENS 5
Celebrating an early Christmas with need South Texas children | Good Things Happen
SAN ANTONIO — They say it takes a village to raise a child. One organization that works to help South Texas's foster kids was recently calling the village to action. Seguin-headquartered TruLight 127 Ministries is seeking the community's support to continue helping needy children. "We are asking mostly for...
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Risk level back at 'medium' amid increasing hospitalizations
SAN ANTONIO — Higher holiday-season COVID-19 case counts have elevated Bexar County's risk level back to medium for the first time since late September as families prepare for gather for Christmas. Metro Health on Tuesday reported 518 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest counts in a month that...
KENS 5
Traylor defends viral tweet asking NCAA to step in amid tampering concerns
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has, on several occasions this season, emphasized that San Antonio stepping up to financially support the program is how it will survive in the current climate of college athletics—particularly with his sport. San Antonio corporations have stepped up this...
