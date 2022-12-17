Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Harrison County deputies bring holiday cheer to children of Boys & Girls Club
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More than two dozen children from Gulfport and Pass Christian’s Boys & Girls Clubs had the chance to go out and buy their Christmas presents. Alongside them were officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office helping them to get what they want without going overboard.
WLOX
Salvation Army Angel Tree program bears holiday fruit
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. “We have a bunch of cars that will come...
WLOX
Making holiday transitions easy for children with Florence Ann Romano
Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. Officers across the...
WLOX
Live: Homelessness candlelight vigil in Biloxi
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. |. The funeral of Sergeant Steven Robin and and Officer Branden Estorffe didn't...
WLOX
Officers across the country show support for Bay St. Louis
Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. Last minute Christmas...
WLOX
Rooftop Taco & Tequila bar celebrates National Sangria Day
As consumers face continued challenges from high inflation and rising interest rates, you may need some financial strategies as we head into the new year. Joining us is Vice President and Head of U.S. Research for TransUnion Michele Raneri. In the Kitchen with Dolce Bakeshop. Updated: 20 minutes ago. |
WLOX
Ingalls Shipbuilding, Back Bay Mission team up to hand out socks to those in need
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the season of giving along with the season of cold weather. A group of volunteers will be giving out 3,000 pairs of socks Wednesday to help those in need keep their feet warm. With Christmas around the corner, Santa’s helpers are working overtime to...
WLOX
Community gathers to wish final farewell to fallen officers along procession route
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s joint funeral service for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe was followed by a procession that took off from the Bay St. Louis Community Center at about 1:30 p.m. It came as no surprise to see the Bay St. Louis community...
WLOX
Family members honor the life of fallen hero Sgt. Steven Robin
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay Saint Louis community is preparing to say goodbye to fallen officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe in a service on Wednesday. For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Sgt. Steven Robin in the wake of this unimaginable loss.
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Ten families in Jackson County received the biggest gift this holiday season. Their adoption process was finalized at the Jackson County Chancery Court. County officials are calling this mass adoption event a Christmas miracle. Jaqueline and Jerry Waits officially adopted their grandchildren. they are one of...
WLOX
Cold weather shelters preparing for frigid temperatures; volunteers needed
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says we’ll see a big difference in temperature as we enter Thursday night and Friday morning, with Friday morning having a possible wind chill as cold as 0 degrees across parts of South Mississippi.
WLOX
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast continues to remember two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Many are sharing stories of the act of heroism and ultimate sacrifice paid by two. “Nobody ever expects this to happen to their child,” said Ian...
WLOX
Shoppers brave cold weather for last-minute holiday shopping
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s cold, raining, and the roads are slippery, but the frigid temperatures didn’t keep people from Christmas shopping Monday afternoon. The countdown to the 25th is down to less than six days, and many people are still scrambling for hot holiday deals. With...
WLOX
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
WLOX
LIVE: Vigil held for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty
Volunteers are helping distribute toys today and tomorrow. It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
WLOX
Police Department prepares for fallen officers’ funeral with free haircuts
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department is preparing to lay its two fallen officers to rest on Wednesday: Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. “Every person I speak with just almost has tears in their eyes when we’re talking about this,” said Brenda...
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes"
Anderson, Estorffe's uncle, says Estorffe dreamed of following his dad's path, and that it was "God's choice and destiny" for him to become a police officer. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz delivers Sergeant Steven Robin's eulogy. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Chief Toby Schwartz says Steven Robin was...
WLOX
Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a mix of old and new in downtown Wiggins, thanks to a grant façade project through Mississippi Power and the Stone County Economic Development Partnership. “Phase one is just finishing up. We have two businesses that are completely down with round one of...
WLOX
State Representative Brent Anderson delivers nephew Branden Estorffe's eulogy
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes" Governor Tate Reeves says the two "Mississippi heroes" were not just law enforcement officers, but two brave men who meant so much to so many. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz...
WLOX
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
Comments / 0