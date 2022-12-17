ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Salvation Army Angel Tree program bears holiday fruit

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. “We have a bunch of cars that will come...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Live: Homelessness candlelight vigil in Biloxi

The funeral of Sergeant Steven Robin and and Officer Branden Estorffe didn't...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Officers across the country show support for Bay St. Louis

Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. Last minute Christmas...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Rooftop Taco & Tequila bar celebrates National Sangria Day

As consumers face continued challenges from high inflation and rising interest rates, you may need some financial strategies as we head into the new year. Joining us is Vice President and Head of U.S. Research for TransUnion Michele Raneri. In the Kitchen with Dolce Bakeshop.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Ten families in Jackson County received the biggest gift this holiday season. Their adoption process was finalized at the Jackson County Chancery Court. County officials are calling this mass adoption event a Christmas miracle. Jaqueline and Jerry Waits officially adopted their grandchildren. they are one of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cold weather shelters preparing for frigid temperatures; volunteers needed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says we’ll see a big difference in temperature as we enter Thursday night and Friday morning, with Friday morning having a possible wind chill as cold as 0 degrees across parts of South Mississippi.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Shoppers brave cold weather for last-minute holiday shopping

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s cold, raining, and the roads are slippery, but the frigid temperatures didn’t keep people from Christmas shopping Monday afternoon. The countdown to the 25th is down to less than six days, and many people are still scrambling for hot holiday deals. With...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Vigil held for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty

Volunteers are helping distribute toys today and tomorrow. It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a mix of old and new in downtown Wiggins, thanks to a grant façade project through Mississippi Power and the Stone County Economic Development Partnership. “Phase one is just finishing up. We have two businesses that are completely down with round one of...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

