Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Mystery winner of $1.65 million lottery ticket running out of time to claim cash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — There's a lottery ticket out there worth about $1.65 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.The winning ticket was sold at a store in North Apollo, Armstrong County. The problem is that the winner has yet to step forward, and they only have a few more weeks to claim it. On Dec. 17, 2021, someone walked into the BP Fueland along River Road and walked out with a slip of paper worth a fortune. The winning numbers are 08-12-18-31-35. Since the winning numbers popped up, no one has shown up to claim their fortune. Employees have been asking...
