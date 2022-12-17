Read full article on original website
Related
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Do This Before Buying a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
The odds of winning a jackpot on a scratch-off ticket are low, but making the right moves could help improve your chances of winning.
Mystery winner of $1.65 million lottery ticket running out of time to claim cash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — There's a lottery ticket out there worth about $1.65 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.The winning ticket was sold at a store in North Apollo, Armstrong County. The problem is that the winner has yet to step forward, and they only have a few more weeks to claim it. On Dec. 17, 2021, someone walked into the BP Fueland along River Road and walked out with a slip of paper worth a fortune. The winning numbers are 08-12-18-31-35. Since the winning numbers popped up, no one has shown up to claim their fortune. Employees have been asking...
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0