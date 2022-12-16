Jefferson City — Today, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that he is appointing Vivek Malek as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri. Mr. Malek’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to the Office of Missouri State Auditor. Mr. Malek, 45, of Wildwood, is a practicing attorney and business owner. He owns and operates the Law Offices of Vivek Malek.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO