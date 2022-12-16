Read full article on original website
mo.gov
Drop off used Christmas trees to MDC this holiday season
Body COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your...
mo.gov
Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 22-09 to Prepare for Pending Winter Storm, Extreme Cold
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact the State of Missouri starting Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The Order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts.
mo.gov
Division of Fire Safety News Release
State Fire Marshal urges safety as frigid temperatures push into Missouri this week. Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires and fire deaths from December through February. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is urging Missourians to be extra cautious heating their homes as the most frigid temperatures of...
mo.gov
Governor Parson Announces Vivek Malek as Missouri's Next State Treasurer
Jefferson City — Today, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that he is appointing Vivek Malek as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri. Mr. Malek’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to the Office of Missouri State Auditor. Mr. Malek, 45, of Wildwood, is a practicing attorney and business owner. He owns and operates the Law Offices of Vivek Malek.
