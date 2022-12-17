Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
1 vehicle destroyed in Morningside garage fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire in the Morningside area Wednesday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
Swing and a miss! Future of Riverside complex still unclear
An item concerning a management agreement for the complex was deleted from Monday's Sioux City City Council agenda.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 21
Plymouth County’s Board of Supervisors approved per capita rates to support the county Communication Center for the next fiscal year. Sheriff Jeff Te Brink requested a one dollar per capita increase in 2023-24, from 8 to 9 dollars. Similar 1-dollar increases were approved for the last two fiscal years. The Board approved the request. These charges are billed to each community in the county. The amount billed depends on the community’s population.
Extreme cold and more snow coming to Siouxland
UPDATE (12/21, 4:13 PM) SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A blast of winter weather is on its way to Siouxland starting Wednesday night and continuing into the upcoming weekend as we track snow chances plus a bitterly cold arctic air mass. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are going to be in effect starting […]
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 19
A long-time Le Mars business is purchasing another long-time Le Mars business. Tom Mullally, owner of Lally’s restaurant in Le Mars, is purchasing Vander Meer Bakery. The sale will take effect before the end of the year. Mullally intends to move the bakery equipment over to his restaurant, and operate both businesses out of the same building.
1011now.com
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in vehicle vs. snowmobile crash
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the area of SD Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and a snowmobile. Officials say life saving measures...
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
nwestiowa.com
Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Driver hits mailboxes, arrested for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 57-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Scott Roger Myers stemmed from a report of a 2006 Ford Freestyle backing up...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
Nebraska State Patrol make another arrest in Laurel quadruple homicide case
The Nebraska State Patrol has made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that happened in Laurel on August 4.
Comments / 0