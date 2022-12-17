Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officials said the investigation revealed that a group of men exchanged gunfire with a private security officer who worked at the gas station.

The shooting occurred days after DeKalb County commissioners approved a new ordinance that will require high-quality security cameras to be installed at every gas station and convenience store to try and combat crime.

During the exchange, the victim was caught in the crossfire.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to the local hospital and is in stable condition.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

