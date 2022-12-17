ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsI2B_0jlhuMRI00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officials said the investigation revealed that a group of men exchanged gunfire with a private security officer who worked at the gas station.

The shooting occurred days after DeKalb County commissioners approved a new ordinance that will require high-quality security cameras to be installed at every gas station and convenience store to try and combat crime.

During the exchange, the victim was caught in the crossfire.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to the local hospital and is in stable condition.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjkfx_0jlhuMRI00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer

A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
SENOIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested in gas station heroin' bust

A Peachtree City store clerk and manager are under arrest for allegedly selling a drug that has been dubbed "gas station heroin". A change in Georgia law was supposed to take the product off shelves last summer.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
149K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy