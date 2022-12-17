ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor from Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A stolen tractor valued at over $50,000 was located in Levy County, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). LCSO said that on Dec. 14, detectives were made aware that a John Deere front-end loader had been stolen from a job site in the City of Dunnellon and that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two people arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday in Gainesville

Gainesville — Gainesville Police arrested two people in connection to a fatal stabbing. They say a person was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the Phoenix Apartments, after getting into a fight with the defendants. After the stabbing, Police say the suspects left the complex. Police arrested 21-year-old Tasiereous...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

High Springs church holds holiday event to bring community and law enforcement together

High Springs, FL — The holiday season brings joy, and for dozens of kids, Senior Pastor for Deeper Purpose Community Church Elder Adam Joy made sure that was the case. "I am so happy to be here, and to see everybody very involved you know with police and the children and the community, it really brings everybody together for the holidays," High Springs resident Alicia Keiner said.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Guy Fieri gives 10 pizzas to Ocala Police officers

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department received a surprise pizza delivery from The Food Network's Guy Fieri. Over the weekend, Fieri donated 10 pizzas to Ocala police officers during their shift. Fieri began his television career in 2006 after winning The Next Food Network Star and currently hosts...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Road Rage results in gun shots in Ocala; Driver arrested

Ocala — Ocala Police arrest a driver, and accuse him of driving erratically, then going out of his car to confront another driver, and shooting them. At 6:45 AM, Police say Marquis Browdy was driving erratically on State Road 40, near SW 60th Avenue. When Browdy was stooped at...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Putnam County deputy arrested for DUI crash in St. Johns County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a deputy was arrested Sunday for a traffic crash while under the influence in St. Johns County. Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed while driving his personal vehicle. PCSO said Gryka is...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

GoFundMe set up to help family of 14-year-old teen found dead from homicide

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the remains found on Dec. 5th as missing 14-year-old Demiah Appling. The remains were found in Bell, and the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab confirmed the identity of the missing teenage girl. She was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16th. The medical...
BELL, FL
mycbs4.com

Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice

Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Local health officials warn about uptick in pediatric influenza

Health care professionals are calling it a triple-demic consisting of three respiratory illness that can affect young children , the elderly, and in between. "I've had some concerning observations over the past few weeks," Dr. Nicole Iovine said. She is UF Health's Chief Hospital Epidemiologist who says those respiratory illnesses...

