Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor from Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. — A stolen tractor valued at over $50,000 was located in Levy County, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). LCSO said that on Dec. 14, detectives were made aware that a John Deere front-end loader had been stolen from a job site in the City of Dunnellon and that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
Two people arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday in Gainesville
Gainesville — Gainesville Police arrested two people in connection to a fatal stabbing. They say a person was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the Phoenix Apartments, after getting into a fight with the defendants. After the stabbing, Police say the suspects left the complex. Police arrested 21-year-old Tasiereous...
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
Gainesville City Commissioners pass “Fair Chance Hiring” ordinance
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville becomes the first city in Florida to pass a Fair Chance hiring ordinance for private employers. “As a citizen of the city of Gainesville, super proud of what we've done," resident Matt Bowman said. It applies to businesses with 15 employees or more, and prevents...
High Springs church holds holiday event to bring community and law enforcement together
High Springs, FL — The holiday season brings joy, and for dozens of kids, Senior Pastor for Deeper Purpose Community Church Elder Adam Joy made sure that was the case. "I am so happy to be here, and to see everybody very involved you know with police and the children and the community, it really brings everybody together for the holidays," High Springs resident Alicia Keiner said.
Guy Fieri gives 10 pizzas to Ocala Police officers
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department received a surprise pizza delivery from The Food Network's Guy Fieri. Over the weekend, Fieri donated 10 pizzas to Ocala police officers during their shift. Fieri began his television career in 2006 after winning The Next Food Network Star and currently hosts...
Road Rage results in gun shots in Ocala; Driver arrested
Ocala — Ocala Police arrest a driver, and accuse him of driving erratically, then going out of his car to confront another driver, and shooting them. At 6:45 AM, Police say Marquis Browdy was driving erratically on State Road 40, near SW 60th Avenue. When Browdy was stooped at...
Putnam County deputy arrested for DUI crash in St. Johns County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a deputy was arrested Sunday for a traffic crash while under the influence in St. Johns County. Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed while driving his personal vehicle. PCSO said Gryka is...
Investigators believe they found body of missing Suwannee County woman Deborah Lanham
Suwannee County — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a body Tuesday of an adult female in Hamilton County. They believe it is the body of missing 59-year-old Deborah Lanham. The Sheriff's Office says Lanham was reported missing on December 14th. They believe a crime may have...
GoFundMe set up to help family of 14-year-old teen found dead from homicide
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the remains found on Dec. 5th as missing 14-year-old Demiah Appling. The remains were found in Bell, and the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab confirmed the identity of the missing teenage girl. She was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16th. The medical...
Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice
Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
ACSO arrests 13x convicted felon with an outstanding warrant four days before Christmas
The Alachua County Sheriffs Office (ACSO) says their investigation team led them to Joshua Hall, a 13x convicted felon with an outstanding warrant. The warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Felony Criminal Conspiracy, Trafficking in Narcotics and Using a Two Way Communications Device to Facilitate a Felony. ACSO says they...
Local health officials warn about uptick in pediatric influenza
Health care professionals are calling it a triple-demic consisting of three respiratory illness that can affect young children , the elderly, and in between. "I've had some concerning observations over the past few weeks," Dr. Nicole Iovine said. She is UF Health's Chief Hospital Epidemiologist who says those respiratory illnesses...
