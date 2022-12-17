ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

PHOTOS: 1,000 graduates walk at UCCS Fall Commencement

By Ashley Eberhardt
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nearly 1,000 graduates earned their degrees from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) on Friday, with more than 600 participating in the ceremony at the Broadmoor World Arena.

UCCS said they awarded graduates with 6 doctoral degrees, 110 master’s degrees and more than 480 bachelor’s degrees to graduates of the summer/fall 2022 semester during the December 16 event. Graduates and their families celebrated alongside UCCS faculty, staff and students.

“Graduates, you rose above every single setback you faced,” said Chancellor of UCCS Venkat Reddy. “You demonstrated courage and resilience, and you did not give up on your dreams. Your triumph today is not just that you have succeeded in the face of difficulty — it is that you are stronger and better equipped to take on any obstacle that may come your way. As you graduate today, you will go back out into the world – using the work of your minds and your hearts to make it a better place.”

Distinguished Alumna Speaker Susan Wheelan, Director of El Paso County Public Health, spoke about the importance of developing an adaptive mindset that will allow graduates to overcome any challenges they may face along their journeys.

“Inevitably, along your path, challenges are waiting for you,” she said. “Push through and always figure out what lesson you can take away from those periods of your life. Every single experience, positive or negative, provides us with knowledge and growth. It might hurt, and you will shed some tears. And maybe cuss along the way. But always get back up and dust yourself off.”

Photos from the Fall 2022 Commencement:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThOdr_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrFaK_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bq6ol_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEhGd_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slxC6_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtfmY_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmQ6y_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGfDn_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh09O_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0E1Y_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09s8jn_0jlhu1zI00
    Courtesy: UCCS

If you missed the ceremony and would like to watch a loved one walk the stage for their degree, you can watch the full commencement as it was livestreamed on YouTube.

To close the ceremony, CU Regent Sue Sharkey delivered the traditional Norlin Charge to graduates. The charge dates back to CU Boulder president George Norlin’s delivery of the June 1935 Commencement ceremony. The words of the Norlin Charge are now read to the graduating class each year at each of the four CU campuses, as a reminder that graduates will carry their experiences at the university with them forever.

“Commencement does not mean, as many wrongly think, the breaking of ties and the beginning of life apart,” reads the charge. “Rather, it marks your initiation in the fullest sense into the fellowship of the university, as bearers of her torch, as centers of her influence, as promoters of her spirit.”

“The university consists of all who come into and go forth from her halls, who are touched by her influence and who carry on her spirit. Wherever you go, the university goes with you. Wherever you are at work, there is the university at work.”

