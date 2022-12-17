CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at -15 degrees with a wind chill value of -42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at -18 degrees with a wind chill value of -51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO