county17.com
Basque band to make tour stop at Rockpile Museum Jan. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The band Ospa will present and perform dance music of the Basque Country and immigrant communities of the American West in a tour that will stop at Gillette’s Rockpile Museum at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and Worlds of Music...
county17.com
Campbell library board tables decision to rejoin Wyoming Library Association
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library System Board of Trustees may rejoin the Wyoming Library Association at a later date. The board unanimously voted to table the decision to discuss rejoining the WLA at its Dec. 19 meeting, at which Campbell County Executive Director of Human Resources/Risk Management Brandy Elder voiced concerns about severing ties with that association and the American Library Association.
county17.com
Obituaries: Lang; Browning
Bruce Lang, 68, of Pine Haven, Wyoming, died doing what he did best, taking care of everyone else, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Keyhole Reservoir. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Keyhole Country Club, Pine Haven, Wyoming, with Chaplain Charlie Gulley and Pastor Gordon Harper officiating, and military honors provided by American Legion post 42 and the Wyoming Fire Marshals. Interment will be in Pine Haven Cemetery.
county17.com
Company with Wyoming projects wins $17.85 million award to supply uranium to national stockpile
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Uranium Energy Corp, which has an in-situ recovery mining uranium platform in Wyoming, announced today it’s been selected as a domestic producer for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The National Nuclear Security Administration requested proposals to establish its strategic uranium...
county17.com
Campbell County Republicans vice chair to fill vacancy between Hallinan and Clouston
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Del Shelstad has called for a special meeting to be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 in the District Courtroom No. 3 of the Campbell County Courthouse, 500 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette. The purpose of the meeting is to fill...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 20, GPD. A 17-year-old girl called the police...
county17.com
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits -18 degrees with -51 degree wind chill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at -15 degrees with a wind chill value of -42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at -18 degrees with a wind chill value of -51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
county17.com
City Council approves $5 million land purchase
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a $5 million land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and the Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant. The resolution, which received unanimous approval from the council during their regular meeting on Dec. 20, authorizes the purchase...
county17.com
Campbell County’s average gas price falls 5 cents while national average falls 11.9 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week, Campbell County’s average dropped 5 cents to $2.64 per gallon. The national drop to $3.09 per gallon marks the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, GasBuddy reported....
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/20/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Dec. 20:. At 10:18 a.m. to Echeta Road for an emergency medical response. At 10:27 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Boxelder Road for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 1:56 p.m. to...
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Dec. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
FireRescue1
Wyo. community suffers 2 losses: EMT dies in rig crash; firefighter dies at reservoir
PINE HAVEN, Wyo. — The Pine Haven area first responder community has lost two of their own in less than a week. A hospital ambulance was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. First Responders Association. One EMT was killed.
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
county17.com
Police: No suspects in Friday gun-related death
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette Police Department Sgt. Steven Dillard said this morning that law enforcement doesn’t suspect any other person’s involvement in the death of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his head early Dec. 16. David A. Valencia, 26, who’s formerly of Gillette, was...
county17.com
Hit and run suspect located, arrested for DWUI
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An impaired driver was apprehended by law enforcement last night after reportedly crashing into another motorist and leaving the scene. The driver, an 18-year-old man operating a 2011 Ford Escape, was located by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies at the McDonald’s on Camel Drive after a 21-year-old woman reported he crashed into her 2018 Honda at W. Boxelder Road and S. Gillette Avenue around 10:03 p.m., according to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson and Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
county17.com
Dangerous cold moves in making wind chill of -55 possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Frostbite and hypothermia will be possible in a matter of minutes tonight through Thursday night as a mass of cold air moves through the Plains. Wind chills may plummet into record territory for Gillette, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. The current record, -61, was set on Christmas Eve in 1983. Hourly wind chill value forecasts show that Gillette may see wind chills of -55 by 5 a.m. Thursday.
county17.com
Bodies of 2 missing men who drove UTV on ice at Keyhole State Park found
CASPER, Wyo. — The search for two missing men who took a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir in Keyhole State Park ended Sunday when the Crook County Sheriff’s Office recovered their bodies, authorities said. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
