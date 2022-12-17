ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Gainesville girls basketball looking to bounce back

The Gainesville girls basketball team right now is a 6-4 record with a 2-0 in their district. Before their loss against Bishop Kenny, the Hurricanes were able to defeat the Wildwood Wildcats and gave them their first loss of the season. Head coach Jazlynd Rollins said she's very proud of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
GRU shares tips to keep bills low during cold weekend

Gainesville, FL — As temperatures go down, Gainesville Regional Utilities give residents some tips to prevent their bills from going up. GRU's Residential Efficiency Program Coordinator Brandi Shatto advises customers to only increasing the temperature by one or two degrees at a time. "It actually takes a lot more...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Road Rage results in gun shots in Ocala; Driver arrested

Ocala — Ocala Police arrest a driver, and accuse him of driving erratically, then going out of his car to confront another driver, and shooting them. At 6:45 AM, Police say Marquis Browdy was driving erratically on State Road 40, near SW 60th Avenue. When Browdy was stooped at...
OCALA, FL
Putnam County deputy arrested for DUI crash in St. Johns County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a deputy was arrested Sunday for a traffic crash while under the influence in St. Johns County. Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed while driving his personal vehicle. PCSO said Gryka is...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
High Springs church holds holiday event to bring community and law enforcement together

High Springs, FL — The holiday season brings joy, and for dozens of kids, Senior Pastor for Deeper Purpose Community Church Elder Adam Joy made sure that was the case. "I am so happy to be here, and to see everybody very involved you know with police and the children and the community, it really brings everybody together for the holidays," High Springs resident Alicia Keiner said.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
GoFundMe set up to help family of 14-year-old teen found dead from homicide

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the remains found on Dec. 5th as missing 14-year-old Demiah Appling. The remains were found in Bell, and the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab confirmed the identity of the missing teenage girl. She was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16th. The medical...
BELL, FL
UFPD arrest package thief on UF off-campus housing

Over the weekend, University of Florida Police say they arrested a man for stealing packages on off-campus housing. Some residents at Tanglewood Village tell CBS4 News that this apartment complex is comprised of many graduate students with families. "The University of Florida Police Department received a complaint from somebody at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice

Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Local health officials warn about uptick in pediatric influenza

Health care professionals are calling it a triple-demic consisting of three respiratory illness that can affect young children , the elderly, and in between. "I've had some concerning observations over the past few weeks," Dr. Nicole Iovine said. She is UF Health's Chief Hospital Epidemiologist who says those respiratory illnesses...
Special election called to replace indicted State Rep. Joe Harding

Marion and Levy County voters will choose a replacement for indicted former state Representative Joe Harding in March and May. A primary for a special election for Florida House District 24 will take place on March 7, 2023, Governor Ron Desantis announced in an Executive Order. The election will take place on May 16, 2023.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

