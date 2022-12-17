Public health officer Andrew Coren advises vaccines for Covid-19 and influenza, masking indoors amid holiday ‘tripledemic’

Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino disaster recovery reflects on unmet needs, other concerns identified in survey on 5 major wildfires
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/20/22 — The results are in for a Wildfire Recovery and Resiliency Survey in Mendocino County, which helped identify unmet needs in the community following five large wildfires in the past five years. Travis Killmer, the disaster recovery field operations coordinator since summer of 2021, spearheaded the survey.
The Mendocino Voice
Cannabis absent from 2021 crop report due to unclear data guidelines, insufficient survey response, industry’s “messed-up situation”
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/19/22 — The Mendocino County Department of Agriculture/Weights & Measures (AWM) has released its 2021 Crop Report, tracking local industries’ output and the revenue they bring in. The gross agricultural value of 2021’s commodities was $200,556,316, down about 10% from the prior year’s values; and notably, in what was to be the first year of its inclusion in the crop report, cannabis was not represented.
mendofever.com
Khadijah Britton’s Family Wants More Than the Feather Alert Notification System—They Want Justice
Starting in 2023, California law enforcement will have a new tool to serve the state’s indigenous peoples known as the Feather Alert. Like the long-used Amber and Silver Alerts, the Feather Alert is a coordinated notification system that will be used to notify the public when a native person goes missing under suspicious circumstances.
mendofever.com
Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
mendofever.com
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Male Laying In Roadway, Items Dropped In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 12.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Eight restaurants open on Christmas in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 12/19/22 – Christmas Day is Sunday, December 25. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with prime rib, ham, or crab and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking – or perhaps they don’t celebrate Christmas. Here’s a list of restaurants open on Christmas in Mendocino County.
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: December 23-29
DJ Nasty Nate – Performer DJ Nasty Nate spins an eclectic and eccentric mix of electronic music while performing a light show. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk,...
The Mendocino Voice
Two new digital trail maps show JDSF hikers all the spots to bike, camp, and have fun
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/21/22 — Would-be hikers in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) have some exciting new tools for their outdoor explorations — Cal Fire has released two new topographic maps of trails in the forest, as well as a map of area closures to be revised as needed.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
mendofever.com
Accused DUI Driver Acquitted by Mendocino County Jury
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Tuesday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Antonio La Piccarella, age 32, generally of the Willits area, had been...
mendofever.com
Male Asleep At Computer, Female Opening Mailboxes And Pulling Her Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Mini Cooper Speeds Through Lower Lake Sobriety Check Point—Subsequent Pursuit Ends in Crash
The following is a post from the CHP Clear Lake Facebook Page:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, CHP Clear Lake Area personnel conducted a DUI checkpoint on southbound State Route 53 in Lower Lake, Lake County. CHP officers contacted nearly 500 drivers, issued 14 citations, impounded two vehicles and conducted four DUI investigations.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
mendofever.com
Truck Overturns on Highway 101 Near Longvale—Reports of Head Injury—Air Ambulance Requested
Southbound Hwy 101 is blocked by an overturned grey Tacoma Toyota pickup just south of Hwy 162 near Outlet Creek by Longvale north of Willits as of 3:52 p.m. The driver reportedly has head injuries and an air ambulance is on order. UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: The Incident Commander is cancelling...
