ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

East Texas small businesses working to overcome inflation

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5ZEZ_0jlhtPo200

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Many are doing their last minute shopping.

LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day

Saturday is the biggest shopping day of year, but the national report this week shows consumer spending is down this year.

Fredonia Brewer is the only beer company in Nacogdoches, and they rely on holiday sales to help push them into the new year.

“Especially into January and February they are kind of our low part of the year because no one wants to drink a cold beer in 35 degree weather,” said Jack Sullivan, operations manager for Fredonia Brewer.

To help with low sales during cold weather they are also offering a heated patio and holiday beers.

“Especially, this time of year you have the darker roaster beers (and) the porters and stalls. We have a coffee milk stall made with local coffee that’s really popular this time of year,” said Sullivan.

However, inflation has caused the price of malt grain to sky rocket.

“It feels like three steps forward two steps back kind of things,” said Sullivan.

Wreaths Across America commemorates Upshur County graves

Nacogdoches Cigar Company is experiencing their busiest time of year. Many new customers come through their doors wondering which cigar would be the best gift.

”Probably the biggest question this time of year is what do you suggest as a gift for my husband or my dad or my grandfather,” said Patrick Lewis, with Nacogdoches Cigar Company.

Sales from November of last year to this year were down 15%.

“We are doing OK. Of course everyone is struggling and having less discretionary spending and stuff, but when it comes to cigars it’s a luxury, so usually people buying have a little bit of money,” said Lewis.

Shopping local can determine whether or not they stay open or close their doors forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jlhtPo200


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Keeping livestock safe in below freezing temperatures

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – With below-freezing temps, people tend to think about the four P’s: People, pets, pipes and plants. Steve Carpenter, owner of Circle C Farm and Ranch Supply in Bullard, says you also need to think about livestock. “Cattle and horses both are going to eat more hay, even your goats and stuff, […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Virus outbreak prompts closure of Lufkin animal shelter

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is temporarily closed due to a virus outbreak among their dogs. According to the city, the shelter is not accepting animals in order to protect the health and safety of animals currently in the facility. The shelter is seeing a lot of cases of Canine Distemper […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Residents displaced, dog dies after Smith County fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County residents were displaced after a mobile home fire in Whitehouse on Wednesday, and a dog died after the blaze, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the fire. Chad Hogue, the Interim Smith County Fire Marshal, said they received a […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville buries time capsule to be opened in 2072

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville has put together another half century time capsule. Their last time capsule was buried in 1972 and was recently opened. This year’s class includes students from Jacksonville Elementary, who were invited to drop items in the new time capsule. Some items included a choir shirt, candle, coffee […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage wins 9th state championship, beats Wimberley 42-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — After a one-year absence, the Carthage Bulldogs were back in the state championship game, and for the ninth time in 14 years, they will be bringing the state title trophy back to East Texas. The Bulldogs dominated the Wimberley Texans, 42-0 to add to their growing gridiron dynasty. Coach Scott Surratt […]
ARLINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium.  Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy