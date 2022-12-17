ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Triway closes strong to beat Orrville in PAC-7 rivalry

By Dan Brown
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oMlO_0jlhtJku00

ORRVILLE — Triway coach Ben Holt challenged his team at halftime Friday night.

And his Titans got the message loud and clear.

A spirited second-half effort, followed by an impressive display of free-throw shooting, carried Triway to a gritty 63-54 victory over Orrville in Principals Athletic Conference play.

“The big thing we talked about was maturity,” said Titans junior Drew Bishko, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. “A lot of our dudes have been through this, been through the pressure. And it was sloppy at times, but we knew that we needed to clean it up, rebound better and just play our game.”

Leading by just one after a close first half, Triway (4-3, 2-1 PAC-7) came out of the locker room with an attacking mindset behind the frontcourt of Drew Bishko and Jaxon Hackett, the latter adding 12 points to the winning effort.

The tandem was downright unstoppable in the opening stretches of the second half as the Titans pushed their lead out to as much as 12, before closing the game out at the free-throw line, where they shot an impressive 22-of-26.

In all, Bishko and Hackett combined for 21 of the team’s 37 points over the final two quarters as Triway snapped a two-game losing skid.

“There was an effort for us to say, 'Hey, let's not settle,’” Holt said of the duo. “We were able to get to the one-and-one early in the second half and that was huge. It was just a matter of guys playing to our standards.

“I thought we fell into the trap of the excitement of the crowd and then we finally settled in and played our style of basketball late.”

The Titans' ability to get to the rim in the second half not only extended the lead against the Red Riders (1-4, 1-2), it was able to get them to the free-throw line consistently as they were in the bonus by the closing minute of the third and the double bonus just minutes into the fourth.

“Triway has always been a team that, when they get a lead in the fourth quarter, it's hard to overcome,” Orrville coach Jim Frizell said. “I thought we played really hard. We made a couple of runs, we just weren't able to get over that hump. We would get it to six or seven and then they would make a big shot.”

While senior guard Zack Miller (team-high 19 points, 5 assists) was able to keep the Triway going in the first half, which saw several lead changes and a couple ties before the Titans took the lead on a Miller jumper with 2:13 left in the third to put the visitors up for good.

But it was Bishko finishing around the rim and Hackett slashing to the basket that carried Triway as the pairing combined for 14 of the 19 points the team scored in the third as, including the duo combining for a personal 8-0 run midway through the quarter.

Another Bishko basket, after a pair of Miller free throws, to open the fourth made it 49-37 with a little over a minute gone in the fourth.

Orrville wasn’t done, however, as it started to chip away at the lead with a Nick Amstutz bucket, followed by an and-one from freshman Kodah Allen. The rookie finished with a game-high 23 points, along with four assists and five steals.

A field goal from Daniel Malcuit, who was making his first appearance of the season after sustaining a foot injury in the preseason, made it 50-44 with 4:10 left in regulation. The Riders hung around for another couple minutes, with an Allen 3-pointer making it an eight-point deficit with 1:45 remaining, but the Titans' sparkling 9-of-10 display at the line over closing minutes sealed the victory.

“I just thought we grinded pretty well,” Holt said, “We didn't need to change too many things up. Orrville made some tough shots early, but I thought we did a good job of staying steady, limiting them to one shot and taking care of the ball.”

With Miller, Bishko and Hackett all in double figures, senior Riley Gumber also chipped in seven points and freshman Brayden Holt added five.

Orrville got eight from Michael Diehl, joining fellow underclassman Allen among the scoring leaders, while center Caden Winston ripped down eight rebounds.

The hard-nosed Triway style wore down the Red Riders, something that Holt has appreciated seeing from his team over the first month of the season.

“I like the way we're competing,” he said. “Even the games that we lost, we've been there. We've had a pretty tough schedule, so it's just a matter of getting better. We have three guys that never had played varsity basketball, until this year, or started until this year.

I feel like we're a team that is going to continue to get better and that's what we want,” Holt added. “We want to be playing our best basketball in January and February.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?

Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
CANTON, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes and you find yourself in the Akron area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for tacos, you can't go wrong with this place. Their tacos come on soft corn tortillas with onion and cilantro. Customers highly recommend the al pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, and lengua (beef tongue). The restaurant's birria tacos are also delicious; these tacos are served on warm corn tortillas and are filled with beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, and lime. The birria tacos are also served with a great homemade broth, which the restaurant strongly recommends dipping your tacos in. You should also check out their tortas, which come on their homemade bread and are filled with your choice of meat, cheese, onion, mayo, beans, lettuce, and tomato.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

CPD, ‘Elves and More’ Combine to Deliver 350 New Bicycles

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Christmas came early for some kids in Canton on Sunday. The city’s police department along with the Akron-based non-profit Elves and More handed out 350 ready-to-ride bicycles in the area of 15th Street NE and Edwards Avenue. The group assembled the...
CANTON, OH
Jake Wells

Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?

photo of burgerPhoto byPhoto by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels) You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy