Triway closes strong to beat Orrville in PAC-7 rivalry

ORRVILLE — Triway coach Ben Holt challenged his team at halftime Friday night.

And his Titans got the message loud and clear.

A spirited second-half effort, followed by an impressive display of free-throw shooting, carried Triway to a gritty 63-54 victory over Orrville in Principals Athletic Conference play.

“The big thing we talked about was maturity,” said Titans junior Drew Bishko, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. “A lot of our dudes have been through this, been through the pressure. And it was sloppy at times, but we knew that we needed to clean it up, rebound better and just play our game.”

Leading by just one after a close first half, Triway (4-3, 2-1 PAC-7) came out of the locker room with an attacking mindset behind the frontcourt of Drew Bishko and Jaxon Hackett, the latter adding 12 points to the winning effort.

The tandem was downright unstoppable in the opening stretches of the second half as the Titans pushed their lead out to as much as 12, before closing the game out at the free-throw line, where they shot an impressive 22-of-26.

In all, Bishko and Hackett combined for 21 of the team’s 37 points over the final two quarters as Triway snapped a two-game losing skid.

“There was an effort for us to say, 'Hey, let's not settle,’” Holt said of the duo. “We were able to get to the one-and-one early in the second half and that was huge. It was just a matter of guys playing to our standards.

“I thought we fell into the trap of the excitement of the crowd and then we finally settled in and played our style of basketball late.”

The Titans' ability to get to the rim in the second half not only extended the lead against the Red Riders (1-4, 1-2), it was able to get them to the free-throw line consistently as they were in the bonus by the closing minute of the third and the double bonus just minutes into the fourth.

“Triway has always been a team that, when they get a lead in the fourth quarter, it's hard to overcome,” Orrville coach Jim Frizell said. “I thought we played really hard. We made a couple of runs, we just weren't able to get over that hump. We would get it to six or seven and then they would make a big shot.”

While senior guard Zack Miller (team-high 19 points, 5 assists) was able to keep the Triway going in the first half, which saw several lead changes and a couple ties before the Titans took the lead on a Miller jumper with 2:13 left in the third to put the visitors up for good.

But it was Bishko finishing around the rim and Hackett slashing to the basket that carried Triway as the pairing combined for 14 of the 19 points the team scored in the third as, including the duo combining for a personal 8-0 run midway through the quarter.

Another Bishko basket, after a pair of Miller free throws, to open the fourth made it 49-37 with a little over a minute gone in the fourth.

Orrville wasn’t done, however, as it started to chip away at the lead with a Nick Amstutz bucket, followed by an and-one from freshman Kodah Allen. The rookie finished with a game-high 23 points, along with four assists and five steals.

A field goal from Daniel Malcuit, who was making his first appearance of the season after sustaining a foot injury in the preseason, made it 50-44 with 4:10 left in regulation. The Riders hung around for another couple minutes, with an Allen 3-pointer making it an eight-point deficit with 1:45 remaining, but the Titans' sparkling 9-of-10 display at the line over closing minutes sealed the victory.

“I just thought we grinded pretty well,” Holt said, “We didn't need to change too many things up. Orrville made some tough shots early, but I thought we did a good job of staying steady, limiting them to one shot and taking care of the ball.”

With Miller, Bishko and Hackett all in double figures, senior Riley Gumber also chipped in seven points and freshman Brayden Holt added five.

Orrville got eight from Michael Diehl, joining fellow underclassman Allen among the scoring leaders, while center Caden Winston ripped down eight rebounds.

The hard-nosed Triway style wore down the Red Riders, something that Holt has appreciated seeing from his team over the first month of the season.

“I like the way we're competing,” he said. “Even the games that we lost, we've been there. We've had a pretty tough schedule, so it's just a matter of getting better. We have three guys that never had played varsity basketball, until this year, or started until this year.

I feel like we're a team that is going to continue to get better and that's what we want,” Holt added. “We want to be playing our best basketball in January and February.”