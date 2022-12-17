Read full article on original website
Lokish
5d ago
"Officials said on Dec. 7, Rasmussen was released from custody and was supposed to go to a rehab facility."With his violent history, he was released from jail with outstanding warrants and they trusted him to go to rehab? There's a glitch in the system ya think?
KTVU FOX 2
Minor charged in Fremont carjacking that ended in crash
FREMONT, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and charged for stealing a woman's vehicle and initiating a police chase, officials said. Fremont police announced the new information Wednesday on Sunday's cross-county carjacking case that led to a boy being ejected from a vehicle. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged...
VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
Man arrested for ramming San Rafael police cars, injuring officers: police
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested on Monday for assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) said he was arrested in connection with an incident that happened on Dec. 8. James Henry Flournoy, 44, is accused of ramming a police vehicle with his […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
Santa Rosa couple found fatally shot inside home
SANTA ROSA – Police are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally shot Wednesday morning in the living room of a Santa Rosa home.A family member called police about 8:50 a.m. saying they were concerned about a relative they hadn't heard from in a few days, and asked for a welfare check on a home in the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive.Officers went to the house and found the couple, a woman in her mid-40s and a man his early 50s, in the living room, both with fatal gunshot wounds, according to Santa Rosa police.A handgun was also found in the living room. Police said the victims, both Santa Rosa residents, were an unmarried couple who lived there.No additional information was released about the deaths and police said an investigation was underway.
Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway
VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda man busted for stealing Christmas packages from porches: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. - An Alameda man was busted for taking Christmas packages from neighborhood porches. Christopher Yorrie, 49, was arrested for package theft Sunday night near Windsor Drive, according to the Alameda Police Department. They said three boxes fell from his motorcycle when they pulled him over. "Not so fast,...
goldrushcam.com
Vallejo, California Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm as a Felon
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, California, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, United States. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant...
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
Cocaine, loaded handgun, AR-15 rifle found in Santa Rosa traffic stop
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is in custody after police making a routine traffic stop discovered suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The stop was made early Tuesday morning when an SRPD officer driving in the area of […]
Man arrested after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Home Depot in Hercules
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot Tuesday night, the Hercules Police Department announced in a report. Police also found several grams of suspected cocaine on his person. Around 6:38 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot at 1625 Sycamore Ave. where […]
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
sfstandard.com
Murder Investigation Underway After SF Man Dies From Decade-Old Gunshot Wound
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man after he died last month from injuries sustained in 2011. Bonifacio Gonzalvo was discovered by police suffering from a gunshot wound at 6th and Minna streets on the evening of June 16, 2011, police said. He was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and remained in continuous medical care since the incident.
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Eight at Large Sideshow Saturday Night
Eight people have been arrested after Santa Rosa police broke up a large sideshow. Authorities say about 200 cars were involved in Saturday night’s illegal event in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Colgan Avenue. Police also cited ten other people and recovered a stolen vehicle. The group of drivers also tried to take over Central Avenue but were again intercepted by officers, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers.
abc10.com
Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver
VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
