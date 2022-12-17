ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 12

Lokish
5d ago

"Officials said on Dec. 7, Rasmussen was released from custody and was supposed to go to a rehab facility."With his violent history, he was released from jail with outstanding warrants and they trusted him to go to rehab? There's a glitch in the system ya think?

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Minor charged in Fremont carjacking that ended in crash

FREMONT, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and charged for stealing a woman's vehicle and initiating a police chase, officials said. Fremont police announced the new information Wednesday on Sunday's cross-county carjacking case that led to a boy being ejected from a vehicle. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa couple found fatally shot inside home

SANTA ROSA –  Police are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally shot Wednesday morning in the living room of a Santa Rosa home.A family member called police about 8:50 a.m. saying they were concerned about a relative they hadn't heard from in a few days, and asked for a welfare check on a home in the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive.Officers went to the house and found the couple, a woman in her mid-40s and a man his early 50s, in the living room, both with fatal gunshot wounds, according to Santa Rosa police.A handgun was also found in the living room. Police said the victims, both Santa Rosa residents, were an unmarried couple who lived there.No additional information was released about the deaths and police said an investigation was underway.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway

VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.  
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda man busted for stealing Christmas packages from porches: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. - An Alameda man was busted for taking Christmas packages from neighborhood porches. Christopher Yorrie, 49, was arrested for package theft Sunday night near Windsor Drive, according to the Alameda Police Department. They said three boxes fell from his motorcycle when they pulled him over. "Not so fast,...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Murder Investigation Underway After SF Man Dies From Decade-Old Gunshot Wound

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man after he died last month from injuries sustained in 2011. Bonifacio Gonzalvo was discovered by police suffering from a gunshot wound at 6th and Minna streets on the evening of June 16, 2011, police said. He was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and remained in continuous medical care since the incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash

VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Eight at Large Sideshow Saturday Night

Eight people have been arrested after Santa Rosa police broke up a large sideshow. Authorities say about 200 cars were involved in Saturday night’s illegal event in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Colgan Avenue. Police also cited ten other people and recovered a stolen vehicle. The group of drivers also tried to take over Central Avenue but were again intercepted by officers, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers.
SANTA ROSA, CA
abc10.com

Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver

VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy