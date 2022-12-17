Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
wabi.tv
Caroling with the Viola Rand School in Bradley
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Viola Rand School In Bradley is spreading the holiday cheer. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us along while they were caroling.
wabi.tv
Penobscot County organizations receive $3.4M in ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County awarded nearly $3.4 million in ARPA funding to area organizations Tuesday. Penquis received $2.2 million of that. $1.25 million will got toward a low-income rental project in Millinocket, with the rest spent on single family homes across the county, including workforce housing. Fresh Start...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
wabi.tv
99-year-old Bangor woman proving that it’s never too late to work toward your goals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to work toward your goals. At 99 and a half years young, Mary Hunter is meeting with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to improve her reading ability. Mary and her tutor, Robin, meet every week practicing reading...
wabi.tv
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′09″...
wabi.tv
12 Days of Riffmas wraps with day of heartwarming surprises
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area. Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives 500-dollars to families in need.
wabi.tv
Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
wabi.tv
Season of giving continues in Maine as Cianbro celebrates 12 days of Christmas
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year when offices have holiday parties for employees to get together and celebrate. But at one local company, employees decided to skip the party and instead, use the money to help local charities. Cianbro is giving back to the community with...
wabi.tv
Machias house fire under investigation
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a house fire in Machias early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the vacant home on Court Street just after midnight. No one was hurt. Officials say they were on scene for about seven hours battling the fire. No word yet...
wabi.tv
Surry Elementary School students are trying a new approach to giving this holiday season
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
wabi.tv
Dollar General opens in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Holiday storm could impact Bangor flights
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traveling out of Bangor International Airport this holiday season?. There’s some things you need to know related to this week’s major storm. Although the high wind speeds and rain aren’t hitting Maine until Friday, officials say to check all your connecting flights. They...
wabi.tv
Stockton Springs woman found guilty of murdering son faces sentencing
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs woman found guilty of murdering her 3-year-old son is being sentenced on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen was found guilty in October for depraved-indifference murder of her son, Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June of 2021. Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was...
wabi.tv
RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?. The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Hermon midfielder Michaela Saulter signs with Maine soccer
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon midfielder Michaela Saulter signed with the Maine Black Bears after finishing her Hawks career as a four-year starter and three-time Northern Maine champion. Going to Orono gives her a chance to play at the next level while staying close to home. “Playing soccer in college...
Comments / 0