Holt withstands Grand Ledge second half run to earn CAAC Blue victory

HOLT – The Holt girls basketball team was breezing through the first half of its CAAC Blue matchup with rival Grand Ledge on Friday, racing out to a 15-point halftime lead.

Holt was taking care of the basketball — committing just one turnover in the first 16 minutes — while getting multiple players involved on the score sheet.

Then came the third quarter, where a 12-3 Grand Ledge run cut Holt's lead to just six points. The Comets drew even closer in the fourth, but the Rams got some big buckets down the stretch and made timely defensive stops to hang on for a 53-48 league victory.

"In the first half we were able to get into transition and that's really what we want to do, but Grand Ledge had a good gameplan and were able to get the ball inside a lot," Holt coach Tori Brooks said. "I don't think we were playing great defense and that played into their favor."

Senior forward Janae Tyler had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Rams. A layup in the second quarter put Tyler at the 1,000 career points mark – just the seventh Holt girls basketball player to reach that milestone.

And as Tyler demanded extra attention on the low block, Holt's supporting cast stepped up big on both ends of the court. Junior point guard Claire Tobias had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals, while sophomore forward Allison Metzger had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Junior Rhema Dozier and senior Bailey Hosford each added seven points for the Rams. Defensively, Holt was able to force 17 Grand Ledge turnovers and hold the Comets to just 37 percent shooting from the field.

"They are great, especially on defense, like if (Dozier) is up and about getting in people's faces, it's really hard for opponents," Brooks said. "(Tobias) is getting five, six assists a game for us so that's been huge and her rebounding has been great. When they can pick us up when (Tyler) isn't having that double-double game we are used to, it's really big for us."

Holt (5-1) will have 12 days off as it prepares to face Ann Arbor Pioneer in the Motor City Roundball Classic, played at Redford Westfield Prep on Dec. 28. Grand Ledge (2-5) will have a home league game with DeWitt this coming Tuesday.

