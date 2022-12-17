BOYS SOCCER: Indians have some fun, handle Tarpons

VENICE — Dave Porvaznik hopes that if his Venice boys soccer team prioritizes having fun, winning will follow.

Friday night, the Indians weren’t short on smiles as they led start to finish in a 5-1 win over Charlotte High at Powell-Davis Stadium.

Fresh off three straight losses, Porvaznik held what he calls ‘Chalk talk’ in his Venice High classroom earlier this week to get back to basics.

“We had a little talk,” he said. “We all decided that we knew what the definition of insanity was, and nothing was changing. The results weren’t changing like we wanted. So, we changed our game plan.”

Venice (5-4-3) needed just nine minutes to get on the board as midfielder Luca Rueda fed a through ball to Matthew Groves down the right sideline. Rueda sent a shot into the far-left corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Seven minutes later, sophomore midfielder Miguel Palma Martinez rocketed a shot off the hands of Tarpons freshman goalkeeper Tre Servello and Rueda was there to clean up the shot for a 2-0 lead.

Venice added a third goal just before the water break as Rueda came crashing into the box on a corner kick sent in by Martinez, slamming a goal into the back of the net in the 20th minute.

“We have a great midfield between Luca, Miguel, Seba (Sebastian Somenzini) and Stevie (Martinez),” Porvaznik said. “I’m rotating everyone around and keeping them fresh. I want to make sure they’re all learning multiple positions so at any given time they can go in and feel comfortable.”

Three minutes into the second half, Venice added on to its lead when Martinez slid into a score for a four-goal lead.

Charlotte (6-4-1) wouldn’t answer until the 61st minute when freshman midfielder Braxton Taylor leapt above a crowded box to direct a header into the left corner of the net off a free kick. The Tarpons wouldn’t register another shot on goal — their third of the match — until the 79th minute on a free kick that was saved by Indians backup goalkeeper Ian Arov.

Venice finished with 26 shots, 16 on goal, adding a fifth and final goal in the 76th minute off the foot of sophomore Henry Knight.

Charlotte recorded eight shots and Servello finished with 11 saves in goal.

“We came out in the first few minutes looking good, then we gave up an early goal and it was trying to keep them positive,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “I think at halftime we came out with a little better attitude.

“Our youth showed tonight and it’s something to learn from.”