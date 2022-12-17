ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Bridgeport's Kamar Summers wins Stydahar Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — This time a year ago, nobody knew for sure if Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers was going to play football again. He had suffered his second major knee injury, a torn ACL on his right knee, late in the regular season. That injury came on the heels of a torn MCL on his left knee that kept him out of action until late in his sophomore season.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
ROCK HILL, SC
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV

