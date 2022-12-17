ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

City of Spring Hill increases pay for firefighters

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fighting fires is not an easy job, but for thousands of men and women across Tennessee, it’s an important one. “Unfortunately we are understaffed right now,” said Chief Graig Temple. “We’re missing about 13 firefighters.”. Temple is the newly-elected fire...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary pause"

The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center says that it is a temporary pause, and that they lost so many staff members, it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

NDOT prepared for winter weather

NDOT is preparing to keep the roadways safe as dangerously cold weather makes its way to Middle Tennessee. NDOT is preparing to keep the roadways safe as dangerously cold weather makes its way to Middle Tennessee. Drugs recovered after police pursuit. Drugs recovered after police pursuit. Man allegedly threatens to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin Shop

A man with a sledgehammer smashed into a Berry Hill violin shop and got away with close to $20,000 worth of collectible instruments. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer smashed into a Berry Hill violin shop and got away with close to...
BERRY HILL, TN
WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
WKRN

Tennessee road crews prepare roads for extreme cold

Tennessee road crews prepare roads for extreme cold. Tennessee road crews prepare roads for extreme cold. City finds new landfill contamination site on river. City finds new landfill contamination site on river. Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches …. Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville doctor discusses winter weather injuries

This upcoming winter weather could put your health at risk. News 2's Maranda Whittington stopped by TriStar Skyline Medical Center to learn about some common injuries this time of year. Nashville doctor discusses winter weather injuries. This upcoming winter weather could put your health at risk. News 2's Maranda Whittington...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Violin theft

A thief stole exclusive instruments from a Berry Hill shop. A thief stole exclusive instruments from a Berry Hill shop. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered after police pursuit. Drugs recovered after police pursuit.
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood

City finds new landfill contamination site on river. City finds new landfill contamination site on river. Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches …. Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire. Holiday travel surge amid winter weather. Holiday travel surge amid winter weather. Flights delayed ahead of...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Franklin mayor discusses ordinance involving downtown gatherings

The Franklin Public Square has long been a place of debate and free speech. Mayor Ken Moore says he's been called to protect it. Franklin mayor discusses ordinance involving downtown …. The Franklin Public Square has long been a place of debate and free speech. Mayor Ken Moore says he's...
FRANKLIN, TN

