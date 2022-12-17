Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub
Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday. Officers who responded to the club found two...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Running Large Cockfighting Ring in SW Miami-Dade
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he ran a cockfighting ring on a property in southwest Miami-Dade. Leonardo Cabrera, 59, was arrested Tuesday after the FBI executed a search warrant at a property in the 24400 block of Southwest 123rd Avenue. According to an...
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station
Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Another Man in Hialeah Neighborhood: Police
One man was killed and another man was facing a murder charge after an argument led to a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood Tuesday morning. Hialeah Police officials said officers responded to the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court after a verbal dispute between two men ended in a stabbing.
NBC Miami
Man Facing Arson and Attempted Murder Charges in Miami Gas Station, Car Dealership Fires
A man who set a pump on fire at a Miami gas station and was caught on camera setting a car on fire at a dealership is facing arson and attempted murder charges, police said. Amos Servants, 45, was arrested Sunday on attempted felony murder, first-degree arson, and second-degree arson in connection with two separate fires, officials said.
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested in North Miami High Football Star's Killing to Be Charged as Adult
The 15-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a North Miami High School football star last month will be charged as an adult. The teen appeared at a Zoom hearing Tuesday, where Miami-Dade Judge Dawn Denaro explained that prosecutors are charging him as an adult in the shooting of of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Girl Critical After Near-Drowning at Home in Cutler Bay
A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition after a near-drowning at a home in Cutler Bay Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the girl had been rescued from a pool at a home in the 8300 block of Southwest 18th Terrace shortly before 1:30 p.m. The girl was airlifted by...
NBC Miami
Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse at Business in Lauderdale Lakes
Crews responded to a large fire and partial roof collapse at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street. It appeared to be a furniture business. Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and...
NBC Miami
BSO Search for Missing 15-Year-Old From Tamarac
Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Tamarac since Monday. Joseph Angel Rodriguez was last seen at around 5:49 a.m. near the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit said. Rodriguez was driving a white 2021 Kia Seltos...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Duplex Fire Leaves Resident Injured, 14 People Displaced
A fire at a duplex in Lauderhill left one resident injured and more than a dozen people displaced Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out at the home in the 5400 block of Northwest 17th Street. Residents said a young child who was the first to recognize something was...
NBC Miami
‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina
Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
NBC Miami
Broward School Aide Accused of Touching Students Faced Similar Allegations in 2021
An aide at a Pembroke Pines high school arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision had been investigated for similar accusations last year but was never prosecuted, records showed. John Harrison Smith, 53, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include lewd and lascivious molestation...
NBC Miami
Miami Lakes Residents Concerned About Blasting Near Homes
Miami Lakes homeowners gathered for a town hall Monday night to discuss the impacts from nearby mining and blasts they say are causing costly damage to their homes and properties. The lime rock being mined is needed for construction, but the homeowners who live near the quarries say they feel...
NBC Miami
South Florida Stars Making College Choices During Early Signing Day Wednesday
High schools across Miami-Dade and Broward will be buzzing Wednesday as some of the top football talent in the area announce their college choices. In its sixth year, the early signing day period runs through Friday and allows athletes a chance to sign their letter of intent and enroll in the selected college for the spring semester.
