ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Search for Missing 15-Year-Old From Tamarac

Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Tamarac since Monday. Joseph Angel Rodriguez was last seen at around 5:49 a.m. near the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit said. Rodriguez was driving a white 2021 Kia Seltos...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina

Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Lakes Residents Concerned About Blasting Near Homes

Miami Lakes homeowners gathered for a town hall Monday night to discuss the impacts from nearby mining and blasts they say are causing costly damage to their homes and properties. The lime rock being mined is needed for construction, but the homeowners who live near the quarries say they feel...
MIAMI LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy