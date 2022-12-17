Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52
Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 73, COLORADO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .531, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hornery, Peterson). Turnovers: 20 (Peterson 4, Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Morgan 3, White 2, Thomas, Wright). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
Porterville Recorder
LSU 72, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 68
Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-3, Hairston 1-2, King 1-7, Seymour 0-1, Smith 0-3, Tipler 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Seymour 3, Jancek 2, Taylor 2). Turnovers: 11 (Haynes 3, Seymour 2, Smith 2, Jancek, Strothers, Taylor, Tipler). Steals: 4...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98
Percentages: FG .494, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Simons 4-9, Sharpe 2-3, Grant 2-4, Lillard 2-11, Johnson 1-1, Nurkic 1-2, Hart 1-3, Winslow 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Johnson, Simons, Winslow). Turnovers: 18 (Hart 5, Lillard 4, Simons 3, Grant 2, Eubanks,...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79
OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 74, NEW ORLEANS 53
Percentages: FG .463, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Turnovers: 12 (Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, Sackey 2, Wilson-Rouse 2). Steals: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Furst164-51-23-5049.
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 81, DePaul 67
LOUISVILLE (10-4) Cochran 4-6 1-1 9, Dixon 3-4 1-2 7, Carr 7-13 4-4 21, Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Van Lith 7-17 2-2 17, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 4-5 0-0 11, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-59 10-11 81. DEPAUL (9-4) Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Morrow...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61
Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 116, Houston 110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .697. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (F.Wagner 4-8, Anthony 3-8, K.Harris 2-2, M.Wagner 1-3, Banchero 1-4, Fultz 0-1, Bol 0-2, Schofield 0-2, Bamba 0-3, Ross 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bamba 3, Bol 2, K.Harris). Turnovers: 11 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0