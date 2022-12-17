ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Unemployment rate in New Mexico continues on downward trend

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj6z9_0jlhr1jp00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nationally, it might not be the case, but unemployment levels in the state are changing. The numbers in New Mexico are continuing to drop.

The unemployment rate in New Mexico is coming in at 4.1% for November.

Story continues below:

That’s a huge drop from the 2021 number of 6%. There were more than 24,000 jobs added in that time frame.

The national unemployment rate has not changed from 3.7%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

Related
KRQE News 13

Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico

“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

PNM donates to food banks across New Mexico

The Public Service Company of New Mexico donated to 14 food banks all across New Mexico ahead of the holiday season. The food pantries that received the donations are located in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, tribal communities, Ruidoso, and Silver City. The donation total was $150,000. That donation came from PNM...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. Starting January 1, the state minimum wage will be […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
COLORADO STATE
livability.com

Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
TEXAS STATE
rrobserver.com

Many state agencies vexed by high job vacancy rates

SANTA FE – As New Mexico confronts a new public health flashpoint, some of the state agencies on the front lines have seen their ranks dwindle. The Department of Health’s Epidemiology and Response Division, for instance, now has nearly as many empty positions as it does employees, according to DOH data.
ladailypost.com

UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff

The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
livability.com

Working is a Breeze in New Mexico

Renewable energy powers homes and businesses, and the economy in New Mexico. New Mexico has paved the way forward for a diverse renewable energy industry. The state ranks second in the U.S. for solar energy potential and in the top 10 for wind energy potential. The wind industry is growing,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ksfr.org

Report Says New Mexico Too Reliant On Gas And Oil Revenues

The state of New Mexico’s finances are too reliant on fossil fuels and it needs to start now finding alternative sources of revenue. That’s the conclusion of a report presented Monday to the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee by the national consulting firm PFM. While dollars from...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Dangerously cold air hits eastern New Mexico overnight

Arctic air will begin moving into eastern New Mexico tonight. Below zero wind chills will bring dangerously cold conditions to eastern New Mexico through Friday morning. A beautiful late December day across New Mexico Wednesday. That starts to change overnight when an arctic cold front will begin pushing into northeast New Mexico. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories will go into effect beginning tonight across the eastern half of the state. This front will push through the entire eastern half of the state by Thursday afternoon, bringing record cold temperatures to Clayton, and high temperatures well-below average elsewhere. The arctic airmass is shallow though and will east of the central mountain chain as western New Mexico will see another nice, but breezy day tomorrow.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy