klcc.org
Eugene-area businesses having a mixed holiday retail season
The National Retail Federation says the holiday sales season will be robust, noting a record 197 million Americans shopped over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The NRF projects that retail sales between November and the New Year will be at least $942 billion, nationwide. That’s up from 2021, in another sign that Americans are ready to shop after the pandemic’s crippling economic effects.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Need some firewood?
The McKenzie Watershed Council's Firewood Program is helping rural Lane County residents with their heating needs this winter. The program began in December of 2021, spurred in part to help those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. It has now expanded to include more of the McKenzie River area communities, helping residents in need with firewood harvested from private properties in the burnzone.
klcc.org
Living Less Unsustainably: Moss
Hi All, Master toxic substance avoider John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably. Every year, Oregonians spread tons of toxic heavy metals into the environment to solve a problem that may not even exist. Zinc based moss killers are poisonous to fish and other aquatic creatures. The over application of powdered moss killer often means most of the zinc is washed off the roof and into rivers and streams before it even works on the moss. If you use the product, follow the directions or use less to avoid excess run-off.
kezi.com
Lebanon battery parts manufacturer gets millions of dollars in federal grants
LEBANON, Ore. -- Entek, a Lebanon based battery parts manufacturer, was awarded a massive $200 million grant from the Department of Energy to help meet growing needs. President Kim Medford of Entek says, "It's a matching grant, so we will put in 50% of the matching funds to the $200 million."
klcc.org
Eugene students raise and release salmon
For two months, students in Eugene have been raising salmon. Last week, they released them into the wild. The “Fish Eggs to Fry” Program teaches Oregon students about the importance of local chinook salmon. This October, it provided 6,300 eggs to Eugene classrooms. Elementary students gathered at Alton...
klcc.org
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Eugene and Springfield Chambers of Commerce Leadership
A conversation with Leadership from the Eugene and Springfield Chambers of Commerce and Michael Dunne. Inflation, a massive labor shortage, continuing challenges with homelessness, a housing shortage and more, the economic and business challenges of 2022 were seemingly endless. Yet, good news and opportunity were also prevalent like the World...
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Lebanon-Express
'A beef with me and my goose' — Lebanon woman and her pet may soon be parted
A Lebanon woman likely will have to separate from her pet waterfowl of eight years on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the city declined to renew a permit for Sonny the goose. Tina Corr told her tale of woe to elected officials, appearing Dec. 15 before the Lebanon City Council during time set aside for comments from the public.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley
There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from noon Thursday to 7:00am Friday. Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC,...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
klcc.org
The Intimate Image: Rudi Dietrich at the Dot Dotson Gallery
This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. It seems to me that a life well-lived is one in which we find light in unexpected places and look long enough into the shadows that we find mystery, not fear. Here we...
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
kezi.com
Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kezi.com
Early-morning house fire in West Eugene under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- A house fire is under investigation Tuesday after causing some serious damage to the house and its garage. Eugene Springfield Fire was called to a home on Taney Street in West Eugene just after 3 a.m. on December 21 when residents reported smelling smoke in the home. According to firefighters, neighbors had noticed the fire was coming from the garage. Although the fire was intense, fire crews were able to extinguish it about 12 minutes after they arrived, according to the battalion chief at the scene.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes onto its side off Fern Road
An icy stretch on Fern Road south of Philomath appears to have factored into a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The motorist lost control of the vehicle in the area on Fern Road located between the two Powder House Road intersections. No injuries were reported. “The...
