No. 14 Mexia beats La Vega in neutral site showdown
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Mexia Blackcat Boys Basketball team bounced back from a loss to Connally on Monday by beating La Vega for the second time this month, this time by a 57-52 scoreline. With the win, the Blackcats improve to 13-4 on the season, while...
Dallas, December 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dallas. The South Oak Cliff High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas on December 21, 2022, 17:30:00.
University High opens up district play with a win over Lake Belton
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The University High Boys Basketball team started off district in a winning way, as the Trojans beat Lake Belton 58-51. With the win, University High improves to 6-10 on the season, while Lake Belton falls to 10-5.
No. 4 Lorena picks up road victory over McGregor
MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Lorena Boys Basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night as the Leopards beat McGregor 57-52. With the win, Lorena improves to 14-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-7.
High school football rankings: Duncanville finishes No. 1 in final Texas MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Texas came to a close over the weekend. Duncanville was among the winners, beating North Shore (Houston) in the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Panthers to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Standout In-State Wide Receiver Micah Gifford Signs With Baylor Bears
Pflugerville Weiss (TX) product and former reality TV star joining formidable 2023 recruiting class.
Five Texas Longhorn commits won state championships last weekend
The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas
The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
T.L.L. Temple Foundation provides $1 million in grants to several East Texas food banks
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The T.L.L. Temple Foundation gave grants that amounted to $1,069,788 to the East Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank and Trinity River Food Bank. The East Texas Food Bank and Southeast Texas Food Bank got $255,312 to assist them with inflation. The Trinity River Food Bank received $559,164. “Our region […]
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
