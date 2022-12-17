ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 14 Mexia beats La Vega in neutral site showdown

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Mexia Blackcat Boys Basketball team bounced back from a loss to Connally on Monday by beating La Vega for the second time this month, this time by a 57-52 scoreline. With the win, the Blackcats improve to 13-4 on the season, while...
No. 4 Lorena picks up road victory over McGregor

MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Lorena Boys Basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night as the Leopards beat McGregor 57-52. With the win, Lorena improves to 14-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-7.
Five Texas Longhorn commits won state championships last weekend

The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX

In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas

The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
