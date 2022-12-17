Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
PinkBox Doughnuts giving out $10,000 for anniversary celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dessert lovers to keep an eye out for a pink ticket inside a doughnut. Pinkbox Doughnuts is kicking off its 10-year anniversary celebration with a $10,000 giveaway. Join the Willy Wonka-inspired event and pick up doughnuts from any PinkBox location excluding Allegiant Stadium...
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
Jewish Nevada hosts annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas families lit up the sky in Downtown Summerlin to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Jewish Nevada hosted its annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting on Wednesday. Families joined in for a night of holiday spirit with hot cocoa, ice skating, and arts...
Celebrate the holidays with Thunder From Down Under
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer?. Our next guests say tickets to their show are a perfect choice. Joining me now from the Thunder From Down Under, Kurt, Alex, and Shay!
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
Durango Resort announces progress on new property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
Preparations underway for annual CES convention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
Mirage sale to Hard Rock closes for more than $1 billion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sale of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International has closed as of Monday morning, the company announced, marking the official change in ownership of the first city's first mega-resort. Hard Rock assumed control of operations of the property as of 6...
Harry Reid Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week’s powerful winter storm is pushing into the country and, while Las Vegas’ weather might be safe, our flights may not. It’s expected to barrel through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday, which Harry Reid International Airport says will be the busiest travel days this week.
Crash on northbound US 95 creates traffic jam in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic moving through downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning. The collision was reported around 5:21 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 near the Spaghetti Bowl, according to Nevada State Police dispatch logs. The scene is blocking two lanes, and traffic is backed up...
Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
North Las Vegas looking to ban possession of catalytic converters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to crack down on catalytic converter theft. The City Council is looking to pass an ordinance banning anyone from owning a catalytic converter without a permit. A violation could result in a citation or 6 months in...
Several Las Vegas jail inmates get chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanks to a new program, six Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) inmates got the chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts on Wednesday. This was an opportunity they earned by working to improve themselves while in jail. It got emotional for Amber Carstens as...
Las Vegas police search for man seen stealing copper wire in northeast valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command are looking for a man accused of stealing copper wire last month. Police did not specify when or where the theft took place but stated it happened in the northeast area of town in November.
Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
HealthyWomen shares tips on how to age well
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aging smart and aging well -- it's an important initiative for the group HealthyWomen. CEO Beth Battaglino joined us to talk more about the initiative.
Site of Alpine Motel fire continues to remodel three years after deadly fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wednesday marks three years since the deadly fire at the Alpine Motel, which left six people dead and 13 others hurt. It's remembered as one of the deadliest fires in Clark County history. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Opportunity Village tickets, donations will be matched...
