Las Vegas, NV

PinkBox Doughnuts giving out $10,000 for anniversary celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dessert lovers to keep an eye out for a pink ticket inside a doughnut. Pinkbox Doughnuts is kicking off its 10-year anniversary celebration with a $10,000 giveaway. Join the Willy Wonka-inspired event and pick up doughnuts from any PinkBox location excluding Allegiant Stadium...
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
Jewish Nevada hosts annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas families lit up the sky in Downtown Summerlin to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Jewish Nevada hosted its annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting on Wednesday. Families joined in for a night of holiday spirit with hot cocoa, ice skating, and arts...
Durango Resort announces progress on new property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
Preparations underway for annual CES convention

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
Mirage sale to Hard Rock closes for more than $1 billion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sale of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International has closed as of Monday morning, the company announced, marking the official change in ownership of the first city's first mega-resort. Hard Rock assumed control of operations of the property as of 6...
Harry Reid Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week’s powerful winter storm is pushing into the country and, while Las Vegas’ weather might be safe, our flights may not. It’s expected to barrel through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday, which Harry Reid International Airport says will be the busiest travel days this week.
Crash on northbound US 95 creates traffic jam in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic moving through downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning. The collision was reported around 5:21 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 near the Spaghetti Bowl, according to Nevada State Police dispatch logs. The scene is blocking two lanes, and traffic is backed up...
Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
