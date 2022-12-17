ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texans react to winter weather

By Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zgg2_0jlhpkFZ00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet.

Texas, Louisiana recovering after tornadoes

East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature drop.

“I work outside. I love being outside, and I am ready for it to be gone,” he said.

While East Texans think it’s bad now, eastern states are getting hit with inches and inches of snow.

Britanny Wakeham, of Tyler, explains she is over these changing temperatures.

Longview ISD classroom teachers projected to earn over $100,000 in 2022-23 school year

“Tired, I am tired of going from air conditioner to heater every day,” she said.

Wakeham mentioned this cold weather isn’t working out for this year’s Christmas gifts.

“We bought my son a dirt bike, and with the colder weather, he won’t be able to ride it or learn how to ride it with being so cold,” said Wakeham.

Now that the fall temperatures from earlier this month are gone, Tompkins said this winter chill affects his day-to-day life, from taking care of his pets to his landscaping job.

“It’s really a job taking care of them and working and just everything we got to do,” said Tompkins.

He is hoping to avoid bad winter weather this season.

“I don’t want snow, I got too many things to do to mess around in the snow,” said Tompkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jlhpkFZ00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 7

Dawn Gardner-Silvers
5d ago

The weather has been doing this forever. It’s December for heaven’s sake. You still have January and February. At least you don’t have to shovel snow for 5 months. Look on the bright side, May is on the way.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Keeping livestock safe in below freezing temperatures

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – With below-freezing temps, people tend to think about the four P’s: People, pets, pipes and plants. Steve Carpenter, owner of Circle C Farm and Ranch Supply in Bullard, says you also need to think about livestock. “Cattle and horses both are going to eat more hay, even your goats and stuff, […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas-themed holiday gifts to enjoy this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love. There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season. Here are just a few […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
TYLER, TX
spacecityweather.com

A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week

Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it’s closely watching and prepared. In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy