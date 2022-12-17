Pawhuska is a little over a week away from getting things rolling again on the hardwood when the Huskies host the Casady Cyclones. The Lady Huskies moved up to 13th in the latest rankings and are 4-1 this year. In those four wins, PHS has given up 22 points per game. In 16 of the quarters played, Pawhuska has only had one quarter allowing ten or more points.

