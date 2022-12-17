Read full article on original website
Pawhuska Hoops Enjoying the Break After the Opening Gauntlet
Pawhuska is a little over a week away from getting things rolling again on the hardwood when the Huskies host the Casady Cyclones. The Lady Huskies moved up to 13th in the latest rankings and are 4-1 this year. In those four wins, PHS has given up 22 points per game. In 16 of the quarters played, Pawhuska has only had one quarter allowing ten or more points.
Best of 2022: Hall Beats Oklahoma State
With our days in 2022 dwindling, it is time to take a look back at some of the best Northeast Oklahoma had to offer in local sports, with our top sports stories of the year being featured today and every day from now until the New Year. Today will feature a local star getting a win against an in-state club…
Caney Valley Trojans Struggling Into Christmas Break
The Caney Valley Trojans are 2-5 on the season and coming off a loss this last weekend to Wyandotte in OT in what was a low scoring affair, 39-37. The Trojans have had a rough start of it, losing 5 of their last 6 games, including two losses to Wyandotte, after winning their season opener.
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
Kevin Buchanan Retirement Reception
District 11 District Attorney Kevin Buchanan held his retirement reception yesterday evening at the Bartlesville Community Center. It was well attended by work colleagues and friends of Buchanan. He has held the position for over a decade, since 2011. Here is Buchanan on what some of his highlights are from...
Closings and Cancellations 12-22-22
To report to us your closing or postponement, call 918-336-1001 or go to our Submit tab on this website, and click Weather Related Closings or CLICK HERE. Please submit your photos to us and we'll post to our Photo Gallery at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. For Road Closing Maps, CLICK HERE. THURSDAY, DECEMBER...
Final Advent Musical Moments of This Year Features Organist
On Wednesday, December 21, First Presbyterian Church will hold its final Advent Musical Moment from 12:15-12:45 pm with organist, William Pattison. Pattison is a graduate of Texas A&M and studied with Dr Randy Thompson of Bartlesville. His command of the 42-rank pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church has thrilled audiences before so his concert for this year's Advent will offer a dramatic and joyful end to the annual concert series.
BPD Dispatcher Honored for Groceries Purchase
Bartlesville Police Department Dispatcher Alison Morris received the December Employee of the Month award according to CITY BEAT. The award is given by the City’s Employee Advisory Committee for employees who go above and beyond their duties. Morris was recognized for providing groceries to an elderly woman residing in...
Warming Centers to Open As Cold Weather Approaches
With the anticipation of very cold weather coming soon, two warming shelters are opening their doors in Bartlesville. The Jane Phillips Medical Center on Virginia will open on Thursday and volunteers are needed. Please call or text Keith at 918-214-4968 or Christy 918-214-5494. Disciples Christian Church at 5800 Douglas Ln....
Bartlesville Man Seen on Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville man was seen this Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched for a domestic abuse call around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. Byric Ogans was arrested after the victim reported that she had been yelled at...
Washington County Commissioners Approve Pictometry Contract
In today's regular meeting of the Washington County Commissioners, a contract for services between the Assessor's office and Pictometry International Corporation was approved for a one year period of time with nine possible reneals at a later date. Pictometry International, a division of Eagleview, provides fly-over photography of the county that is utilized by a multitude of county departments, including Emergency Management System (EMS), the Sheriff's department as well as the Assessor's office when planning for departmental activities and for tactical support of training events.
Patriot Auto Group Gives Bikes to DHS
For the past four years, Patriot Auto Group has been giving away bicycles to children who are under the protection of DHS in Bartlesville. Late Wednesday afternoon (december 21), about 120 bikes were unloaded in the parking lot of DHS-Bartlesville as part of Patriot Auto Group’s commitment to help children have a Merry Christmas whatever the family situation.
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
Air Quality Grants Under Review
Earlier this year, applications from non-profit agencies and not-for-profit-low income housing complexes were invited to apply to participate in an Air Quality Improvement Grant offered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Relief. The relief grant was part of the US Department of Housing & Urban Development CARES Act.
