Windsor knocks off wrestling Wildcats
It was a full night of boys wrestling Thursday at Union High School. Windsor, from Imperial, claimed a 60-18 dual meet win over the Wildcats in Union’s old gym.
Lady Jays fall to Holt
Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
Union edges St. James in overtime contest
It’s been considered one of the toughest gyms for a visiting team in the Four Rivers Conference. But Chris Simmons and the Union boys basketball Wildcats have figured out the gym’s secrets, winning for the third visit in a row Tuesday, 79-78.
Lady Jays knock off Hermann in OT
Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday. Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
Girls Basketball — Pacific at Union
Girls Basketball — Pacific at Union

Union defeated Pacific in Four Rivers Conference girls basketball action Thursday, Dec. 15.
A Helping Hand: Union High School's Program 180 students volunteer at the Franklin County Humane Society
For Hailee Quaethem, a sophomore at Union High School, playing with cats at the Franklin County Humane Society is what brings her peace. “I like going there, especially when I’m having a bad day,” she said. “I like playing with the cats; I’m a cat kind of girl.”
City pledges to pick up riverfront trash
Low water levels in the Missouri River have exposed some long-ago dumped debris and city officials are hoping to clean up the riverfront before water levels rise. “That’s the entry to our city, at least historically, and right now, the waterway does not look so good,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Washington man hurt in crash on Highway 100
A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant
Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
Union rail transfer station approved
After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
Catawissa driver involved in fatal crash
A Florissant man was killed in a Friday morning crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Lawrence T. Riegel, 57, of Catawissa, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt 365 westbound on St. Charles Rock Road. At the same time, Cartez M. McMorise, 25, of Florissant, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on the same road.
Council may vote to bar panhandling from city’s streets
Washington’s legal advisers are researching how the city might restrict or prohibit panhandling after members of the Washington City Council said they have received complaints from residents about pushy panhandlers. “We’ve got to do something, and this is a start,” said First Ward Councilman Duane Reed. He, along with...
