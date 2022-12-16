ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes

The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

One school ran away with the best National Signing Day

Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection

We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night

After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PIX11

Wilson starting at QB for Jets against Jaguars

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday that Wilson will be under center Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt. “I […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises

After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation

ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker

John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory

The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Yardbarker

Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging

Nick Foles may be one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but it does not sound like the veteran is confident he has mastered the Indianapolis Colts offense. The Colts have benched Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

