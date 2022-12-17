Read full article on original website
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Packers Make Shocking Roster Decision Ahead Of Monday Night
The Green Bay Packers are the last act of Week 15 as they will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Coming into the season, this looked like a marquee matchup on paper as the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams would be facing off against a Packers team with their own championship aspirations. Unfortunately, that isn’t the heavyweight matchup we are getting.
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Bears linebacker done for season with ankle injury
A fan-favorite Bears linebacker is out for the season. The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play one of their most challenging games on the schedule. The Buffalo Bills will head into Chicago with one other league’s best quarterbacks. A Bears linebacker who had been playing well as Roquan Smith’s replacement will not be able to play Saturday.
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Bills Receive Concerning Injury Update On QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kept the good times rolling on Saturday night as they defeated their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in snowy Orchard Park. The Bills won the game 32-29 as Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired, giving Buffalo their fifth win in a row.
Bears Announce Five Moves, Including Designating RB Khalil Herbert To Return & Signing DE Terrell Lewis To PS
This opens up a three-week window for Herbert to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The Bears also announced they have waived CB Justin Layne and signed LB Elijah Lee off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move. Chicago also added...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Three options for the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Things are looking sunny in Philadelphia. The Eagles are in the rare position of being the No. 1 team in the NFL with a 13-1 record while also having a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As of this writing, the Eagles are projected to secure the No. 8...
Sportscaster says Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cannot not look cool'
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had a number of moments where he's shown his cool. Sportscaster and TV personality Kay Adams believes his coolest moment ever came in Week 15. Following Cincinnati's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Burrow and QB Tom Brady met at midfield. The third-year quarterback looked to Brady, dabbed him up, and turned away to continue talking to other players.
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves Including Signing WR Mike Thomas To PS
Baltimore also designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
