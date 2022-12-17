ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAL

York County shelter providing a place to stay for people in need

YORK, Pa. — People living on the streets in York now have a place to sleep. On Tuesday night, the shelter saw over a dozen men come off the street. They were desperate to warm up and find a place to sleep. On "Code Blue" nights at Lifepath Christian...
WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster updating cameras to help solve crime

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster has a lot of cameras around the city, and they have helped police solve cases. Lancaster has nearly 170 surveillance cameras all around the city monitored by the nonprofit Lancaster Safety Coalition. These cameras have gradually been upgraded, and so far they are generating results. “In 2018 with our old […]
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local woman collecting donations for those in need

READING, Pa. - When local shelter Opportunity House put out an urgent request for men's underwear earlier this month, one local woman sprang into action. Wendy Kerschner reached out to family, friends and the surrounding community to urge those in her circle to donate what they could. To date, she's collected over 100 packages of men's underwear for the residents of Opportunity House in Reading.
READING, PA
WGAL

U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster

U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County woman answers Braille letters to Santa

LANCASTER, Pa. — Writing a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition for many children. It's not easy for everyone, but now those who are blind and visually impaired can take part. Erika Rothermel is busy this holiday season. At VisionCorps in Lancaster, she's known as the head elf.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

