Victorian ‘mirror home’ with wrap-around porch, turrets, pocket doors for $419K: Cool Spaces
A Queen Anne Victorian duplex designed with “mirror home” style was the second home to be built on Paxtang Avenue in Paxtang. While the home appears to be one, it’s actually two residences. The half at 128 N. Paxtang Ave. is listed for sale.
WGAL
York County shelter providing a place to stay for people in need
YORK, Pa. — People living on the streets in York now have a place to sleep. On Tuesday night, the shelter saw over a dozen men come off the street. They were desperate to warm up and find a place to sleep. On "Code Blue" nights at Lifepath Christian...
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Lancaster updating cameras to help solve crime
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster has a lot of cameras around the city, and they have helped police solve cases. Lancaster has nearly 170 surveillance cameras all around the city monitored by the nonprofit Lancaster Safety Coalition. These cameras have gradually been upgraded, and so far they are generating results. “In 2018 with our old […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Local woman collecting donations for those in need
READING, Pa. - When local shelter Opportunity House put out an urgent request for men's underwear earlier this month, one local woman sprang into action. Wendy Kerschner reached out to family, friends and the surrounding community to urge those in her circle to donate what they could. To date, she's collected over 100 packages of men's underwear for the residents of Opportunity House in Reading.
WGAL
U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster
U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
Central Pa. woman convicted of husband’s Valentine’s Day killing: ‘She was lying in wait’
A Lancaster County woman lured her husband to a local bank on Valentine’s Day last year and methodically shot him five times, a judge decided this week. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted Tuesday of the first-degree murder of her husband Mitchell Bewley, 27, on Feb. 14, 2021. “On Valentine’s...
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
abc27.com
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County woman convicted of estranged husband’s Valentine’s Day murder
A Lancaster County woman has been convicted of murder for killing her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Lancaster County woman convicted of estranged husband’s …. A Lancaster County woman has been convicted of murder for killing her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Families...
WGAL
Lancaster Safety Coalition receives funding to upgrade, expand camera network
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Safety Coalition has received funding to improve its camera system. County commissioners on Monday presented a $200,000 check to the organization. The money, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to add 20 to 30 camera locations in Lancaster. Every...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
WGAL
Loaded gun found in Florida resident's carry-on at Harrisburg International Airport
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A loaded gun was found in a traveler's carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The TSA said an officer stopped the Florida resident with a 9mm handgun on Thursday. It was the 10th gun TSA officers...
WGAL
Lancaster County woman answers Braille letters to Santa
LANCASTER, Pa. — Writing a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition for many children. It's not easy for everyone, but now those who are blind and visually impaired can take part. Erika Rothermel is busy this holiday season. At VisionCorps in Lancaster, she's known as the head elf.
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
abc27.com
Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Sight and Sound Christmas film is one of top box office draws in U.S.
Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County attracts thousands of visitors each year who have come to see their Bible focused live stage productions. In fact, Sight and Sound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county. Sight and Sound has now produced its first full-length feature film called I Heard the Bells.
