Lincoln, NE

Comments / 34

Chuck Beard
4d ago

It is sad that some places around govt places had to remove the 10 commandments because it offended other's. But something of this is okay to display. ??????

RegRog
4d ago

I bet if someone threatened the people making the alleged threats they would be outraged and demanding actions be taken and protection. LoL, ignorance is bliss. . .

local fan
5d ago

Ignorant people of Nebraska. Threatening people who engage in drag or same sex relationships or are gender non conforming are all just uncomfortable with their own sexuality. Or they Christian Fascists and both groups are an embarrassment to humanity. Mind your business!

klkntv.com

A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials close several city services ahead of potential blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some city services will be closed on Thursday, while others will have rescheduled hours due to potential blizzard conditions. The City of Lincoln announced the following changes:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center at 555...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus

Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. Moving...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’

OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.”  In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Santa stops by Bryan Health’s NICU in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Santa made a pre-Christmas trip to Bryan Health’s neonatal intensive care unit on Wednesday. He met with several little patients, including Jackson and Levi, who have been in the NICU since late October. Santa also made a trip to visit families and patients last...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Mayor: Councilman Palermo to be held to a 'high standard'

As a federal criminal investigation apparently swirls around him, Omaha City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo isn't talking. The FBI confirming that it has served a search warrant at Palermo's South Omaha home, along with the home of an Omaha police officer, one of two officers now facing an "internal investigation" by the department.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire in 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will be stepping down from the role in 2023. Green, who was named chancellor back in 2016, will retire in June, according to the university. “Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools cancels class on Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — There will be no class for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday and Thursday. The district made the announcement Tuesday night. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a press release. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE

