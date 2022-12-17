Read full article on original website
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms Retirement Open House Set Next Week
Sheriff Tim Bottoms has announced that he will retire from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office effective December 31st after 38 years of service to the citizens of Gibson County. Sheriff Bottoms is currently finishing his 2nd term as Sheriff of Gibson County. He started his career with the Gibson...
Two Dead After Crash on 41 Northbound South of Vincennes
A car-semi accident has left two dead on U.S. 41 northbound at Industrial Park Drive just south of Vincennes. The accident was reported sometime around 8:00 p.m. A passenger vehicle was reported to be up under the semi, with heavy extrication needed. The Knox County Coroner’s office was called in to investigate.
Gas Prices Continue Dropping Statewide; Vincennes Gas Still Well Below 3 Dollars a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.02 a gallon, three cents lower than Monday and ten cents lower than Tuesday’s national average. Indiana’s average price on Tuesday was also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 84 cents lower than...
“Cops and Kids” Shopping Together Today in Washington
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place today at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow them to...
City Proud of Impact of GSH Ambulance Service on Its Citizens
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is happy with the progress made in the city’s ambulance service over the last year. Good Samaritan Hospital took over the service this summer; the service is being funded in part by a countywide public safety Local Income Tax. The tax collection started in October, with the first LIT revenue coming back in January.
Joe Carie, 73, Vincennes
Joe Carie, 73, passed away at 11:15 pm on December 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his two daughters and son. Joe was born on April 23, 1949 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Earl and Emalene (Halter) Carie. Joe married Eva Bond on November 22, 1969, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2014.
KCPL Annex to Serve as Warming Center Starting Today
The Knox County Public Library will open its Annex from 5pm today, until 7am Monday, to serve as a warming shelter. The warming station will be for those who are without heat, or who lose power from the coming winter storm. The Annex is located on North 7th Street between Hart and Seminary Streets.
Gas Prices Back Below 3 Dollars a Gallon Statewide; Vincennes Gas Hovering Below 3 Bucks a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has dipped below $3.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says Indiana’s average price for regular unleaded Wednesday was $2.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices are hovering around three dollars per gallon.
DCH Workers Enjoy “Jubilee” Christmas
In the spirit of the season, employees of Daviess Community Hospital recently selected “ornaments” from a tree at the hospital and either purchased gifts or made monetary donations to the “Jubilee Christmas” project. The project helps approximately 250 families and 600 children each year in Daviess County.
John Lemme, 87, Oaktown
John R. Lemme, 87, of Oaktown, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oak Village in Oaktown, Indiana. He was born May 25, 1935, in Shelbyville, Indiana to Herbert and Kinga “Kink” (Kunkel) Lemme. A member of the St. Francis Xavier Church, he was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Vincennes Schools See Significant Rise in Budget for 2023
Vincennes Community Schools officials have received their final budget for the coming year. The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has set the Corporation budget at $38,104,000, — a $6,000 decrease from the budget estimate. The final budget is up significantly from last year’s budget — especially in the Education and Operations funds.
Knox County Health Department Reminds All to Remember the “Forgotten Flu”
Many people are worried about the Covid virus this winter… but Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of flu season. Along with Covid and RSV, a bad flu season has made all three a problem in the area. Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says the current flu...
Beverly “Kay” Godfrey, 74, Washington
Beverly “Kay” Godfrey, 74, arrived in her final and heavenly home on Friday, December 16, 2022. Beverly was born on March 9, 1948 in Washington to the late Pollyanna Enlow Perkins Seals and Don Meredith Perkins. After completing high school, Kay obtained her nursing degree from Vincennes University....
VCSC Approves Move from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance
Vincennes Community Schools has approved a move in the Corporation’s property and workman’s compensation insurance for next year. The Corporation will transfer the insurance from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance for the next year. In his comments last night, VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley noted both cost reduction, and lower...
Five Wrestlers Win Titles in Meet at Southridge
The Vincennes Grapplers competed at the Southridge Mat Raid on Sunday Dec 18. The grapplers had a very good showing with placing 15 out of their 25 participants:. Champions were: Marcus Banks, Romeo Murphy, Lincoln Bubalo, Braxten Land, Kinnick Funk,. Runner Ups: Eli Johnson, Jayden Lambert,. 3rd place Jaxson Bailey.
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 12/22
(Lady Warriors Win Battle of Unbeatens) The North Knox Lady Warriors extended a small lead with a late third quarter charge, as they defeated Linton 37-26 in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A. Lexi Primus led the Lady Warriors with 15 in the victory. The 2A Number...
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/20
The South Knox Girls Basketball is now 8-4 after rolling over Tecumseh 63-46. Ella Bobe paced the Lady Spartans with a game high 25 points. Delaynee Coomes added 16 points while Bren Hill chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans who nailed 12 3’s in the game. (Tonight’s...
