ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
waovam.com

‘Tis the Season: Police to Ramp Up Patrols During Holiday Period

The Indiana State Police have announced increased patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than 200 participating law enforcement...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy