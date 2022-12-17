Read full article on original website
‘Tis the Season: Police to Ramp Up Patrols During Holiday Period
The Indiana State Police have announced increased patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than 200 participating law enforcement...
Gas Prices Continue Dropping Statewide; Vincennes Gas Still Well Below 3 Dollars a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.02 a gallon, three cents lower than Monday and ten cents lower than Tuesday’s national average. Indiana’s average price on Tuesday was also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 84 cents lower than...
