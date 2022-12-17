Read full article on original website
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
South Harrison earns 3rd win of season, holds off Clay-Battelle, 44-41
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Reagan Rudder scored 14 points, Halle Bland added 13 and the South Harrison Hawks held off a rally to defeat the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees, 44-41, on Wednesday night. South Harrison stretched a 15-13 lead after one quarter into a 28-18 halftime edge, then...
Bridgeport's Kamar Summers wins Stydahar Award
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — This time a year ago, nobody knew for sure if Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers was going to play football again. He had suffered his second major knee injury, a torn ACL on his right knee, late in the regular season. That injury came on the heels of a torn MCL on his left knee that kept him out of action until late in his sophomore season.
Bittinger's late bucket lifts Huskies over Cougars
BAKER, W.Va. — Derek Bittinger knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go and the defense got the final stop which allowed the Northern Huskies to escape Baker with a 52-49 victory over the East Hardy Cougars in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ basketball match-up. It capped off a successful week for the Northern boys who also poured in convincing wins over Meyersdale last Friday and Hancock on Monday, making the Huskies 4-1 at the start of the holiday break.
Lady Huskies defeat East Hardy, Hancock
ACCIDENT — The Northern Lady Huskies’ basketball team improved to 3-2 after defeating the East Hardy Cougars and the Hancock Panthers this past week. The back-and-forth game with East Hardy took place back on Friday, and the Huskies escaped with a 49-43 win.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
Harrison County, West Virginia, Schools releases January school menus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County School Menus for January.
Authorities looking for Clarksburg, West Virginia, teen believed to have run away from home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Authorities are trying to locate a 16-year-old Clarksburg male who didn't come home after school Tuesday evening. David Collins is believed to have run away and isn't in thought to be in imminent danger, according to Harrison Deputy Zach Hutson. Hutson is the school resource officer for United High School, which Collins attends.
Neighbor shooting case — with self defense claim at core — set for Wednesday hearing
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old Buckhannon man who is contending self-defense against a malicious assault charge in a shooting of his neighbor earlier this month is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. The court session for Charles Rickey Wolford is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before Upshur...
